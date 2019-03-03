Fleabag season 2: Trailer, cast and plot revealed

BBC Three comedy Fleabag is back for a second series this March. Picture: BBC

The BBC3 comedy drama starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge is back! Here’s everything you need to know

Award-winning hit show Fleabag finally returns to our TV screens this month.

The first series saw the scatty singleton struggling to cope with her family, her guinea pig-themed café and the death of her best friend Boo.

But what has Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s beloved lead character been up to since we saw her almost three years ago?

Here, we take a look at the trailer, the new cast and find out exactly what’s in store for Fleabag this series.

Fleabag finds God after meeting a priest (played by Sherlock’s Andrew Scott). Picture: BBC

When is Fleabag back on TV?

Fleabag season two is set to hit screens on Monday 4th March at 10:35pm on BBC One.

“The eponymous Fleabag returns, joining an uncomfortable family dinner to celebrate Godmother and Dad’s engagement,” said the BBC.

“Alongside familiar faces – uptight sister Claire, and her alcoholic husband Martin, Fleabag find herself intrigued by Godmother’s new Priest.

“The evening comes to a tempestuous end however, when an unexpected attack brings old tensions bubbling to the surface.

Watch the hilarious trailer below...

#Fleabag series two returns to BBC Three on March 4th. pic.twitter.com/pjllgsNdSe — BBC Three (@bbcthree) February 21, 2019

Who is the cast of Fleabag season 2?

You’ll be pleased to know that most of the actors from the first series will feature in the second.

Award-winning writer and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge returns as Fleabag, while Oscar winner Olivia Colman also reprises her role as Fleabag’s wicked godmother.

Oscar winner Olivia Colman reprises her role as Fleabag's wicked godmother. Picture: BBC

Sian Clifford is back to play Fleabag’s sister Claire, as is Hugh Skinner who will return as Fleabag’s boyfriend Harry and Jenny Rainsford who will return as deceased best friend Boo.

The most notable new face is Sherlock’s Andrew Scott who plays a priest and love interest, jolting Fleabag into “seeing the world in a different way.”

Fleabag returns on Monday 4th March at 10:35pm on BBC One.