The Frozen 2 trailer is here and fans are confused because it looks VERY dark

Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf are back for Frozen 2. Picture: Disney

The trailer for the sequel to Frozen has just dropped but it doesn't look like the usual light hearted Disney flick.

Disney has been keeping us waiting for a couple of year's but 2019 is finally the year Frozen 2 is out and the trailer is now ready to watch.

Fans of the first film will remember it with a mixture of dramatic icy scenes, some slapstick comedy courtesy of a cartoon reindeer and some songs that we are more than happy to still sting along to.

Now the trailer for the new film is out fans are a bit confused because it looks super dark! A far cry from the cheeky Olaf the snowman moments we know and love.

FROZEN 2 TRAILER IS A BIT DARK FOR ME LIKE WTH IS GOING ON — thERIS ! (@theiology) February 13, 2019

In the 2-minute-long clip released by Disney on Twitter we can see a determined Elsa trying to cross a stormy sea by using her icy powers to freeze the water but failing and falling into the ocean.

It then cuts to shots of Princess Anna, Kristoff riding Sven and we get treated to a tiny glimpse of Olaf standing alongside Elsa in an autumnal forest.

The goose-bump inducing trailer ends with all five of the iconic characters standing on a cliff edge looking across an autumnal landscape before it reveals that the film will be released in November 2019.

Frozen 2 will be released in 2019. Picture: Disney

Disney fans were shocked by how dark and action packed the trailer is compared to the film company's usual light hearted productions.

Some even compared it to Avengers thanks to all the action packed scenes in the trailer...