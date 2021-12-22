Who plays Gabriel in Emily in Paris?

By Polly Foreman

Lucas Bravo is the actor who plays Gabriel in Netflix's Emily in Paris - find out his age, Instagram and other TV work.

After what feels like a *very* long wait, Emily in Paris is finally back for season three.

The Netflix show, which was first released in October 2020, tells the story of a woman in her twenties named Emily, who moves from Chicago to Paris to work at a marketing firm.

Emily (played by Lily Collins) doesn't speak any French, and the first season explored her attempts to win over her new colleagues - as well as her love triangle with hunky neighbour Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and his girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat).

Gabriel has returned for season two as the new owner of the restaurant he works in - here's your need-to-know on the actor who plays him.

Lucas plays hunky chef Gabriel in Emily in Paris. Picture: Netflix

Who is Lucas Bravo?

Lucas, 33, is a French actor and model. He is best known for starring in Emily in Paris, and has also appeared in a number of French TV shows.

Lucas has returned for season two of the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

Does Lucas Bravo have a girlfriend?

A question we're guessing many people are asking right now - but unfortunately it isn't known if Lucas has a partner or not.

The actor previously confirmed that he was single in a chat with Glamour in 2020, saying that his ideal relationship was: "cuddly, tender… just a sweet wake-up".

His romance with Emily is a key storyline. Picture: Netflix

How tall is Lucas Bravo?

He is reportedly 6ft1.

Is Lucas Bravo on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @lucasnbravo.