Game Of Thrones fans in disbelief as STARBUCKS CUP is spotted in scene

6 May 2019, 11:23 | Updated: 6 May 2019, 11:32

One fan tweeted: “HOLD UP, ISN'T ANYONE GONNA COMMENT HOW THE MOTHER OF DRAGONS LIKES HER WINE WITH A CUP OF @Starbucks COFFEE ON THE SIDE?”. Picture: HBO

Twitter explodes with #GameOfThrones hashtag as eagle-eyed viewers spot takeaway coffee in latest episode

Game of Thrones fans have spotted an epic TV blunder in latest instalment of the hit HBO show, which has mesmerised fans with its dramatic storylines since 2011.

During a tense scene featuring Daenerys Targaryen in season eight, episode 4 – The Last of the Starks – eagle-eyed viewers noticed that a Starbucks cup had been left on the table in front of the Mother of Dragons.

Devotees of the medieval fantasy flocked to Twitter to share their disbelief at such a rookie error and couldn’t quite understand how the modern takeaway coffee had made it all the way through to the final cut.

One fan tweeted: "HOLD UP, ISN'T ANYONE GONNA COMMENT HOW THE MOTHER OF DRAGONS LIKES HER WINE WITH A CUP OF @Starbucks COFFEE ON THE SIDE?"

"Two years to put this together and they couldn’t reframe a shot to lose the Starbucks coffee cup for the biggest show in history? Wow," added another.

A third outraged fan wrote: "I cannot get over how the makers of #GameOfThrones put fans on blast for not having expensive enough TVs to fully appreciate their visually perfect show then this week there’s actually enough light to see the screen and their sloppy asses fully left a 2019 coffee cup in the shot."

While a fourth joked: "And after the Great War, they celebrated the victory by drinking the best coffee in Westeros."

Some witty fans called for the cardboard cup to bag its own Emmy for its scene-stealing performance, while others wanted it to take the famous Iron Throne in the fight against Queen of the Seven Kingdoms Cersei Lannister.

While the show is used to scrutiny – it’s one of the most watched shows of all time, after all – we think it’s safe to say the crew didn’t see this one coming!

Game of Thrones airs on Sunday on HBO in the USA, and the following day on Sky Atlantic in the UK. You can catch up on previous episodes via NOW TV.

