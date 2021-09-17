Who is Sex Education star George Robinson?

Your need-to-know on the actor who plays Isaac in Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

George Robinson, who uses a wheelchair, plays Sex Education's first disabled character Isaac.

The third season of Sex Education has officially arrived on Netflix, and we're so excited to catch up with our favourite Moordale gang.

The new series will feature the original cast we know and love, and continue to follow their lives as they navigate life, relationships and sex at the fictional Moordale High School.

One of the returning castmembers is George Robinson, who has played Isaac since season one.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor.

George Robinson plays Sex Education's Isaac. Picture: Netflix

Who is George Robinson?

George is an actor from Nottingham.

Sex Education is George's first TV role, and he joined the cast in season two.

He played Isaac, Maeve's friend and neighbour, who is the show's first disabled character.

George has used a wheelchair since becoming tetraplegic after he broke his neck while being tackled in a rugby game.

Speaking to Back Up Trust about his injury, George said: "Just over four and a half years ago when I was 17, I was on a school rugby tour in South Africa. I went in for a tackle, and it didn’t go well. I broke my neck at the C4/C5 level. This means I have no mobility below the level of my injury and I can’t use my arms or hands.

"But once you have the right infrastructure in place, living independently with a spinal cord injury can be quite simple. I have a personal assistant who helps me cook, get me up in the morning, and do things around the house. I also use a power chair – mine is essentially a manual wheelchair that has been retroactively fitted with powered wheels. It’s fantastic, it’s really lightweight and helps me get around freely."

Describing his character, George added: "Isaac is a troublemaker. He moves into the caravan site with his brother Joe. They’re new to Moordale and they just want to have fun and make the most out of their new surroundings.

"Isaac has a bit of a baby face and is a wheelchair user, so he uses that to his advantage. he plays the ‘vulnerability card’ to get up to mischief. He’s very dry humoured and sarcastic, but he also has a lot going on. There’s plenty bubbling under the surface. I thought he was great fun to play."

What else has George Robinson been in?

While Sex Education is George's first major acting role, he is also appearing in upcoming TV series Dalgliesh.

Is George Robinson on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him on Instagram @georgerossrobinson.