Gillian Anderson's casting as Margaret Thatcher has left many fans confused

Gillian Anderson will join The Crown as Margaret Thatcher. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

The former Sexiest Woman In The World will play the role of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. Yes you read that right.

Best known as The X-Files' FBI Special Agent Dana Scully, Gillian has now been confirmed to portray the late British Prime Minister in the fourth series of the Netflix show.

It is the latest strong female lead to be handed to the actress, 51, after iconic performances as Stella Gibson in The Fall and Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire.

In the announcement, Gillian called Thatcher a “complicated and controversial woman”.

Margaret Thatcher. Picture: Getty

“I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era,” she continued.

The third series of The Crown, which starts on November 17th, will see Olivia Colman play Queen Elizabeth II, taking over from Claire Foy.

It will resume in 1964, with the England football team winning the World Cup and The Beatles making their mark.

Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season Four, now in production. pic.twitter.com/OVCO8o2bVk — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 7, 2019

Outlander's Tobias Menzies, The Exorcist's Ben Daniels and Hollywood star Helena Bonham Carter will play Prince Philip, Lord Snowdon and Princess Margaret respectively.

Call The Midwife's Emerald Fennell will play Camilla Parker Bowles with Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles and Allied's Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother.

Olivia Coleman is another big name to join the Netflix show. Picture: Getty

Thatcher was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1990 and Leader of the Conservative Party from 1975 to 1990.

She died in April 2013.

Gillian Anderson.. playing Margaret Thatcher.

I don't think as a Northerner I'm aloud to fancy Thatcher no matter who plays her 😦. — N7Stryder (@N7Stryder) September 7, 2019

Very much looking forward to being able to use the line "I haven't felt this sexually conflicted since they cast Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown". — Róisín Caird (@roisincaird) September 7, 2019

Is this going to make me hate Gillian Anderson or be attracted to Margaret Thatcher pls help https://t.co/J9ALar9nDA — Immie🌈 (@immie_bee) September 7, 2019

You’re about to have an uncomfortable crush on Margaret Thatcher. — Tyler King (@TylerAKing) September 7, 2019

This is the most conflicting thing in the history of forever 😂 — Josh Scully (@JSxully) September 7, 2019

But while some TV fans are conflicted, there are many calling it 'genius casting'.

Finally we get confirmation! Can’t wait to see how you tackle Thatcher! — Jules 💋 (@juliehcain) September 7, 2019

OMG! OMG! This will be amazing! Incredible! Thank you for confirming this information. 👏👏👏👏👏 — PatriMS (@PatriMS1) September 7, 2019