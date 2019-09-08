Gillian Anderson's casting as Margaret Thatcher has left many fans confused

8 September 2019, 13:59 | Updated: 8 September 2019, 15:15

Gillian Anderson has been cast as Margaret Thatcher
Gillian Anderson will join The Crown as Margaret Thatcher. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

The former Sexiest Woman In The World will play the role of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. Yes you read that right.

Best known as The X-Files' FBI Special Agent Dana Scully, Gillian has now been confirmed to portray the late British Prime Minister in the fourth series of the Netflix show.

It is the latest strong female lead to be handed to the actress, 51, after iconic performances as Stella Gibson in The Fall and Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire.

In the announcement, Gillian called Thatcher a “complicated and controversial woman”.

Margaret Thatcher
Margaret Thatcher. Picture: Getty

“I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era,” she continued.

The third series of The Crown, which starts on November 17th, will see Olivia Colman play Queen Elizabeth II, taking over from Claire Foy.

It will resume in 1964, with the England football team winning the World Cup and The Beatles making their mark.

Outlander's Tobias Menzies, The Exorcist's Ben Daniels and Hollywood star Helena Bonham Carter will play Prince Philip, Lord Snowdon and Princess Margaret respectively.

Call The Midwife's Emerald Fennell will play Camilla Parker Bowles with Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles and Allied's Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother.

Olivia Coleman
Olivia Coleman is another big name to join the Netflix show. Picture: Getty

Thatcher was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1990 and Leader of the Conservative Party from 1975 to 1990.

She died in April 2013.

But while some TV fans are conflicted, there are many calling it 'genius casting'.

