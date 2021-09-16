Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek returns this month as start date is confirmed by ITV

16 September 2021, 08:02

Gordon, Gino and Fred are back with a brand new series
Gordon, Gino and Fred are back with a brand new series. Picture: ITV

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix are back on ITV with a brand new road trip.

After months of waiting, Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix will finally be returning to our screens.

Taking to twitter, ITV confirmed the official start date of their new series Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek will be on Monday 27 September at 9pm.

The trio are back in their trusty camper van, but this time they will be travelling around the sunny Greek islands and city of Athens.

Gino D'ACampo is back on our screens this month
Gino D'ACampo is back on our screens this month. Picture: ITV

You can expect a lot of adventure, some delicious food and of course, total chaos.

Replying, one excited fan wrote: “O wow!!!! So looking forward to that!”

“OMG Can’t wait need a good laugh,” said another, while a third added: “Awesome news cant wait for this!”

Opening up about the new series, ITV have teased: "From island hopping on a catamaran, to jet ski racing and shipwreck diving, there will be bromance and bickering in equal measure.

“Thanks to an abundance of fantastic food, including the freshest lobster, chefs Gordon and Gino will be looking to prove that Greece’s culinary credentials are up there with the very best of Europe.

Gordon Ramsay will return to our screens in a few weeks
Gordon Ramsay will return to our screens in a few weeks. Picture: ITV

"The guys will begin their adventure in Crete, Greece’s largest island, before navigating their way to stunning Santorini, making their way to the party island of Mykonos and finishing their trip in the Greek capital Athens and the monasteries of Meteora.

"Travelling together in the birthplace of civilisation, what could possibly go wrong...?"

This comes after Gordon, Gino and Fred bagged themselves a BAFTA-nomination and a TV Choice Award earlier this year.

And given the popularity of their show, ITV previously announced they had commissioned three more years of road trips for both 2022 and 2023.

Last year, Gino, 44, told us he couldn’t wait to get back on the road again with his best friends.

He said: “We are three friends who have known each other a long time and get to travel the world together.

“We can do whatever we want, see and meet whoever we want, it’s the best job ever.”

Asked about future series of the show, he added; “We’re planning to go to Asia, Australia, Canada, India and Africa.

“There are a lot of places we want to go, it just depends on the schedule and the time and everything.

“We have been commissioned to do 22 more shows.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Verity and Jack and Ben and Stephanie were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Are any of the Married at First Sight UK couples still together? And where are they now?
Heather has sadly passed away

Alison Hammond leads tributes as This Morning guest Heather Bone dies of cancer aged 41

Celebrities

Five Gogglebox stars have quit the show

Five Gogglebox stars quit the new series after death of loved ones

Gogglebox

Holly Willoughby is wearing a floral midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi dress from Nobody's Child

Celebrities

Married at First Sight UK is set to finish in October

When does Married at First Sight UK 2021 finish?

Trending on Heart

April Winsdor is played by Amelia Flanagan in Emmerdale

How old is April Windsor in Emmerdale and who plays her?

How old is Ken Barlow in Coronation Street?

How old is Coronation Street's William Roache and what is his net worth?
Barbara Knox has played Rita in Coronation Street for decades

How old is Rita from Coronation Street? And how long has Barbara Knox been on the soap?
Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK fans spot major clue Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling are still together
Mrs Brown's Boys is returning for a Halloween special this year

Mrs Brown's Boys to return for Halloween special

The supermarket checkout hack was shared to TikTok

Supermarket worker shares shopping bag hack to help speed up checkout time

Lifestyle

See who earns the most from Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off rich list revealed: See the winners who have earned millions

Great British Bake Off

Idris Elba will return to the screen as DCI John Luther in a new Netflix film

Netflix confirm Luther will return with Idris Elba in new film

Netflix

This rundown house has been given a makeover

Rundown house undergoes Cinderella-style transformation and it looks magical

Lifestyle

Nicki Minaj has been widely criticised for her tweet

Boris Johnson and Chris Whitty in spat with Nicki Minaj over 'ridiculous' coronavirus vaccine tweet

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Charity Dingle is in danger on Emmerdale

Does Charity Dingle die in Emmerdale and is Emma Atkins leaving?
Here's everything you need to know about applying to be on Married at First Sight UK

Married At First Sight UK application 2022: How to apply for the next series
Alexis and Ant re-joined the Married at First Sight UK line up

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened with Alexis and Ant?
Mathew Horne has married his girlfriend

Gavin and Stacey star Mathew Horne, 43, weds girlfriend, 27 in secret ceremony

Celebrities