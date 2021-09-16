Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek returns this month as start date is confirmed by ITV

Gordon, Gino and Fred are back with a brand new series. Picture: ITV

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix are back on ITV with a brand new road trip.

After months of waiting, Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix will finally be returning to our screens.

Taking to twitter, ITV confirmed the official start date of their new series Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek will be on Monday 27 September at 9pm.

The trio are back in their trusty camper van, but this time they will be travelling around the sunny Greek islands and city of Athens.

Gino D'ACampo is back on our screens this month. Picture: ITV

You can expect a lot of adventure, some delicious food and of course, total chaos.

Replying, one excited fan wrote: “O wow!!!! So looking forward to that!”

“OMG Can’t wait need a good laugh,” said another, while a third added: “Awesome news cant wait for this!”

Opening up about the new series, ITV have teased: "From island hopping on a catamaran, to jet ski racing and shipwreck diving, there will be bromance and bickering in equal measure.

“Thanks to an abundance of fantastic food, including the freshest lobster, chefs Gordon and Gino will be looking to prove that Greece’s culinary credentials are up there with the very best of Europe.

Gordon Ramsay will return to our screens in a few weeks. Picture: ITV

"The guys will begin their adventure in Crete, Greece’s largest island, before navigating their way to stunning Santorini, making their way to the party island of Mykonos and finishing their trip in the Greek capital Athens and the monasteries of Meteora.

"Travelling together in the birthplace of civilisation, what could possibly go wrong...?"

This comes after Gordon, Gino and Fred bagged themselves a BAFTA-nomination and a TV Choice Award earlier this year.

And given the popularity of their show, ITV previously announced they had commissioned three more years of road trips for both 2022 and 2023.

Last year, Gino, 44, told us he couldn’t wait to get back on the road again with his best friends.

He said: “We are three friends who have known each other a long time and get to travel the world together.

“We can do whatever we want, see and meet whoever we want, it’s the best job ever.”

Asked about future series of the show, he added; “We’re planning to go to Asia, Australia, Canada, India and Africa.

“There are a lot of places we want to go, it just depends on the schedule and the time and everything.

“We have been commissioned to do 22 more shows.”