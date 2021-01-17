Who is Dancing On Ice's Graham Bell and why is he famous?

17 January 2021, 17:30

Graham Bell is starring on Dancing On Ice
Graham Bell is starring on Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram/ITV

How old is Graham Bell and who is his wife? Here's what we know about the Dancing On Ice star...

Dancing On Ice has finally returned this January with a whole new bunch of celebrities.

Despite a national lockdown in England, ITV bosses have managed to get the greatest show on ice back on our screens.

And we’ve already been introduced to Olympic skier Graham Bell who is hoping to take home the trophy.

But who is Graham Bell and what do we know about his career?

How old is Graham Bell and why is he famous?

Graham was born in January 1966 and is 54-years-old.

He is best known for being a five time Olympic skier, and has also presented several TV shows.

Graham’s love of skiing started at the age of five when his pilot father was posted to Edinburgh, Scotland.

He learned to ski in the Cairngorm Mountains and Hillend dry slope.

The star has hosted High Altitude and currently fronts Ski Sunday with sports presenter Ed Leigh.

He’s also appeared on shows such as The Gadget Show, Through the Keyhole, Celebrity Eggheads, Market Kitchen, Ready Steady Cook and Wish You Here.

Graham also trained The Jump celebrities in the UK and Austria for the Channel 4 show.

A keen sportsman, he has since competed in numerous triathlon competitions and 24-hour mountain biking events.

Who is Graham Bell’s wife?

Graham Bell is married to his wife Sarah and the couple have two children, Louis and Lottie.

Speaking about his latest challenge, Graham admitted: “Ice doesn’t scare me, it’s the dancing”, before adding the only dancing he’s ever done is on “tables, wearing ski boots in apres ski.”

Olympic skier Graham will be competing against the likes of fellow Olympian Colin Jackson, Emmerdale’s Joe-Warren Plant, Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes, and Rebekah Vardy.

