Great British Bake off to be delayed for Boris Johnson's speech

22 September 2020, 18:02 | Updated: 22 September 2020, 18:31

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

GBBO will be broadcast at 8:15pm to make way for the Prime Minister's address to the nation.

The Great British Bake Off will be delayed by 15 minutes to make way for Boris Johnson's speech this evening, Channel 4 have confirmed.

The first episode of the Channel 4 show was due to air at 8pm, but it has now been pushed back to 8:15pm.

Read more: Boris Johnson increases penalties for those refusing to wear a face covering in shops and public transport

Channel 4 confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: "IMPORTANT CAKE UPDATE: Tonight's #GBBO will now start at the later time of 8.15pm, but we promise it’s worth the wait!"

The announcement comes after fans furiously took to Twitter to hit out at the clash, with one writing: "If Boris's announcement forces #GBBO to be delayed it will be the end of him. He can U-turn as much as he likes but if he messes with our Bake Off people will be out for blood."

Boris Johnson will address the nation tonight to provide an update on the next steps in the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: UK 'facing 50,000 coronavirus cases a day by mid-October' if infection rate not slowed, warns Chief Scientific Officer

It is thought that the Prime Minister will explain the new measures he announced earlier today in the Houses of Commons, which include the public beng told to work from home if they can, 10pm curfews for pubs, and increased penalties for flouters of certain rules.

The Prime Minister said we are at a 'perilous turning point' in the pandemic, and that hospital admissions have more than doubled over the last fortnight.

He said: "We always knew that, while might have driven the virus into retreat, the prospect of a second wave was real - and I am sorry to say we have reached a perilous turning point."

He also revealed that the Covid alert level has increased from three to four, adding: "This is the moment when we must act if we can curb the number of daily infections and reduce the R rate to one."

Mr Johnson also said: "This is by no means a return to the full lockdown of March, we’re not issuing a general instruction to stay at home - schools colleges and unis stay open - businesses can stay open in a Covid-compliant way, but we must take action to curb the spread."

Boris Johnson announces strict new lockdown measures will be in place for six months

