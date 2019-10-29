Who is in the Great British Bake Off final and who is favourite to win?

Alice, David and Steph are competing in the GBBO final. Picture: GBBO/Twitter

By Alice Dear

Tonight the winner of The Great British Bake Off will be crowned, but will it be Alice, David or Steph?

The Great British Bake Off 2019 will come to an end tonight as one of the finalists takes the title of winner of GBBO.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be looking for the best signature, technical and show-stopper from the finalists as they battle it out in the final round.

But who is in the final and who is the favourite to win? Here’s everything you need to know:

Who is in the final of GBBO?

David Atherton

David, 30, from London. Picture: Channel 4

David is 30-years-old and a international health adviser from London.

David has had a smooth run in the 2019 series of the Bake Off, just missing out on star baker on many occasions.

With a consistent track record, can David scoop the prize?

Alice Fevronia

Alice, 28, from London. Picture: Channel 4

Alice Fevronia is a 28-year-old geography teacher from London.

Alice has been another consistent baker throughout the series, grabbing the title of star baker during the semi finals.

But can she go all the way and win the competition?

Steph Blackwell

Steph, 28, from Chester. Picture: Channel 4

Steph is a 28-year-old shop assistant from Chester.

Steph has a good chance of winning as her bakes have won her star baker four times since the series began.

But can she keep her cool and win the final?

Who is the favourite to win GBBO?

Currently, Steph is the bookies favourite to win tonight, with odds of 10/11.

Alice is second with 3/1 and David third with 4/1.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes told The Sun: “Steph has consistently been one of, if not the best bakers week on week in the tent and it would now be a huge surprise if David or Alice emerges victorious."