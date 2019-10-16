Great British Bake Off viewers threaten to boycott baking show as Henry leaves the tent

Bake Off viewers were left distraught over the decision. Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

Hilarious and loveable Henry left the Great British Bake Off tent this week, and viewers are far from happy.

The Great British Bake Off’s quarter finals were tight this week as the five bakers – Steph, Alice, David, Henry and Rosie – fought for a place in the semi finals.

It was pie week, and while everyone shone at different points in the episode, it was the loveable Henry who was sent home while Steph won star baker.

Henry, who has become a Bake Off favourite over the past few weeks, was met with messages upon messages of sadness on social media, as fans shared their devastation over the results.

Some Bake Off fans even threatened to boycott the hit Channel 4 show.

Henry just missed out on a place in the semi finals. Picture: Twitter/Great British Bake Off

One person commented on Twitter: “On the verge of a bake off boycott ... Henry didn’t deserve to go.”

Another added: “BOYCOTT GBBO. HENRY IS AN ANGEL. PROTECT THIS GLORIOUS ANGELIC CREATURE #JusticeForHenry #GBBO.”

Henry became one of the most loved contestants on this year's GBBO. Picture: Channel 4

It was Henry’s showstopper bake that appeared to cement the judges' – Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith's – decision to send him home.

While Steph wowed with a carousel pie design, and David with his seaside theme, it was Henry’s simple design that let him down.

Some Bake Off viewers threatened to boycott the show. Picture: Twitter/Great British Bake Off

Following his exit, Henry said: "To come so far it’s hard to go out at this point of the competition, but it was so lovely to get to a week that had the word final in it, even though it was the Quarter Final!

"I got both a Hollywood Handshake and Star Baker in Episode 7 – who would have thought it – which was a complete shock to me. To get both was so lovely and that was a nice tick list checked off. After that I didn’t mind what happened and I made sure I had a decent shirt on the week I left!"

He added: "But 80% of the way through the series, if that was a mark on an essay that would be a first, so I can’t complain!"

The semi final of The Great British Bake Off is on next Tuesday, as the finalists go head-to-head for a spot in the grand final.