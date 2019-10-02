Great British Bake Off fans have spotted Henry's adorable tribute to eliminated contestants Helena and Michelle

2 October 2019, 12:25

The bake off stars lives on through Henry
The bake off stars lives on through Henry. Picture: Channel 4
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The adorable touch was noticed by viewers of the show who decided they now have to 'stan him in her honour'.

Great British Bake Off fans are still gutted that much-loved contestants Helena and Michelle left the competition last week, but it seems like their fellow competitors are also missing them.

During last week's Roaring 20s week, it was a double elimination which is why both of the ladies were booted off the show as their custard pies, beignet souffles and a show stopping cake inspired by their favourite cocktail failed to impress.

READ MORE: Paul Hollywood earns NINE times more than his fellow co-starts on Bake Off

Adorable Henry was pictured wearing two brooches
Adorable Henry was pictured wearing two brooches. Picture: Channel 4

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood waved goodbye to both Michelle and Helena but it looks like Henry's making sure they're being remembered.

Eagle-eyed viewers of the show spotted that he'd added a little detail to his outfit to honour both of them, meaning that they're truly 'gone but not forgotten', as during Dessert Week he was wearing Helena's spider brooch and a Welsh flag pin for Michelle.

The adorable touch was worn on his apron, which made fans of the show melt over how cute the gesture was.

Henry, who is apparently romantically involved with one of the show's other competitors, Alice, was hailed as an 'angel' by Tweeters.

One said: "Look at Henry wearing a little spiderweb pin in what I can only assume is a tribute to Helena.. what an angel"

Another added: "Henry is wearing a Welsh pin, and a web broach. Michelle and Helena went off last week. What kind of ride or die mentality is he on, I love it"

Last night's episode Priya leave the competition after fans have been furious she hasn't been eliminated over the past three weeks.

The competition's remaining contestants are Henry, Alice Steph, Michael, Rosie and David.

The Great British Bake Off airs every Tuesday night at 8pm on Channel 4.

