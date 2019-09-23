Great British Bake Off’s Alice and Henry ’secretly dating’ as show sparks first ever romance

GBBO 2019 contestants Alice Fevronia, 28, and Henry Bird, 20, are reportedly dating. Picture: Instagram

Friends say their budding relationship is the "cherry on top" of their GBBO experience.

Great British Bake Off contestants Alice Fevronia and Henry Bird have reportedly fallen for each other as the competition sparks its first ever romance.

The baking rivals, who bonded during the current Channel 4 series of the show, have grown closer since filming wrapped and have allegedly been out on a handful of dates.

The Geography teacher, 28, who lives in London, has also introduced the 20-year-old Durham student to her friends as the couple's flirtation hots up.

Read more: Bake Off viewers brand show 'a fix' after Phil Thorne is sent home despite Priya O'Shea's big blunders

The Geography teacher, 28, has allegedly introduced student Henry, 20, to her friends. Picture: Instagram

A source told The Sun: “The Bake Off contestants do become very close, and Alice and Henry hit it off from the start as they have a lot in common.

"They confided in each other a lot during the process, which can be quite intense at times.

"And since filming finished they have been spending more time together — including a few dates.

"It is early days but they are a lovely couple and seem very happy.

"Pals have been joking that it’s the cherry on top of the experience."

Read more: Bake Off's Paul Hollywood 'earns NINE times more than GBBO co-stars' as he rakes in £9.1 MILLION in just one year

Henry and Alice are reportedly falling for each other after meeting on the show. Picture: Instagram

Alice, who scored the title of Star Baker for her delicious sweet treats during Biscuit Week, took to social media to share some sweet photos of herself with new love interest Henry.

It seems the cake enthusiasts have been making time for each other since leaving the famous tent after they were snapped looking loved-up on more than one occasion.

Read more: The one clothing rule Great British Bake Off contestants must follow, and four other behind-the-scenes secrets

It wasn't just fans who were chuffed at the developments, the duo's co-stars couldn't be more delighted to see their long-distance relationship blossoming, too.

Underneath a picture of the pair at London’s Tate Modern earlier this month, contestant Michael Chakraverty wrote: “Such a beautiful couple.”

While GBBO's resident goth Helena Garcia added: “You two couldn’t possibly be more adorable.”

Baker Dan Chambers, who was sent home in the very first week, wrote alongside by three heart emojis: “You guys!!!”

Read more: Who won Bake Off 2018 and what are finalists Rahul, Ruby and Kim Joy up to now?

The Sun's insider added: "Alice has now introduced Henry to her closest friends, which was obviously seen as a sign of how much she likes him. And the feeling is definitely mutual.

"Who knows what will happen, but it looks like their relationship has all the right ingredients."

The Great British Bake Off airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.