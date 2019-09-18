Bake Off viewers brand show 'a fix' after Phil Thorne is sent home despite Priya O'Shea's big blunders

By Mared Parry

Fans of the show are NOT happy with this week's result after the judges sent home poor Phil.

Great British Bake Off fans are furious with the show's judges and have branded it a "fix" following this week's result, which saw Phil Thorne be sent packing.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith sent the 56-year-old home in the fourth week of the Channel 4 competition show, however, people were not impressed.

Phil was sent packing after failing to impress the judges. Picture: Channel 4

Priya O'Shea and Michael Chakraverty both were at risk of being dumped from the TV show due to their massive disasters during dairy week, but it was poor Phil who was eliminated.

Paul and Prue were left underwhelmed with the contestant's showstopper, and admitted that "it was tight" when choosing who had to leave the competition.

53-year-old Paul, whose recent breakup with 24-year-old Summer Monteys Fullham has been very public, admitted "Phil was shocked and he had justification to be shocked because it was that tight".

Paul gave the HGV driver from Barking a hug after he was booted off the show. Picture: Channel 4

He continued, pointing to Phil's showstopper and saying "It was a bit too boring, a little bit too simple".

But viewers couldn't believe the explanation, as they believe Phil just had a bit of an off week.

They took Twitter to air their rage towards to show's judges, with one saying: "Hhhmmm is it rigged? No way should Phil have goot the boot. Priya was disasterous this week."

Another raged: "Total fix and disgrace sending Phil home. Done for viewing figures not baking. Come back BBC."

Some joked about the saturation with one saying: "I'm ringing in sick tomorrow. This is bulls***. JUSTICE FOR PHIL."

After finding out he was leaving the competition, Phil said graciously: "Dairy week. Curse the dairy week.

"Still, I had a good run. Such an amazing group of people. I loved every second of it."

Priya's Maids of Honour tarts were an absolute disaster but she didn't leave the competition. Picture: Channel 4

Paul didn't even acknowledge her tarts as they were so bad. Picture: Channel 4

Dairy week wasn't a great week for anyone, with the technical challenge winding Paul up so much that he walked straight out of the tent after seeing the disastrous Maids of Honour tarts lined up for inspection.

He scathed: "They're awful, they're really bad."

A main factor for the viewers' fury was 34-year-old Priya's effort, as it was so awful Paul didn't even look over it, saying: "What? I'm not even going to look at that one."

This week's star baker was Steph, who impressed judges with her showstopper.