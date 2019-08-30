Bake Off's Paul Hollywood still 'madly in love' with ex Summer as he tries to win her back with desperate texts

Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood wants to give his relationship with Summer Monteys-Fullam a second chance, according to reports. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The GBBO judge reportedly sent his ex-girlfriend a series of heartfelt messages pleading for them to patch things up.

Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood sent ex-girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam a string of desperate texts begging for a second chance, revealed a source close to the barmaid.

The celebrity baker, 53, is said to have bombarded his 24-year-old ex with a string of emotional messages in an attempt to "win her back" following their bitter split earlier this month.

The GBBO judge, who allegedly earns nine times more than his Channel 4 co-stars, reportedly contacted his former partner out of the blue to tell her he still loved her and wanted to patch things up.

Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood reportedly tries to win back ex-girlfriend Summer with series of emotional text messages. Picture: Getty

A friend of Summer's revealed: “Paul seems to be trying to win Summer back. He sent her a text message that left her stunned.

“He told her that he didn’t understand her decision to leave and that he still loved her very much.

“He said that he wanted to sit down and talk, just the two of them, to see if they could sort things out."

Paul, who began dating Summer in 2017 following the breakdown of his marriage to ex-wife Alex, admitted he wanted her to open up about their relationship issues and vowed to support her dreams of becoming a social media influencer if they reunited.

The insider continued: “He also accused her of confiding too much with her mum, and not enough with him. He said he felt that towards the end of their relationship she had become closed and didn’t allow them to sort their problems.

“Paul said he wanted to support her ambitions to become an influencer, but admitted he didn’t know what it meant to be one.

“He said she could choose the location and even ended the text message with a kiss. It’s very obvious he’s still madly in love and wants to sort this out.”

Summer, who recently sparked rumours she was joining this year's I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! line-up, is said to have dumped Paul after he asked her to sign a gagging order banning her from discussing their private lives.

He later accused her of "courting the paps", which led to a furious Summer threatening legal action – a move which her friend believes proves they've gone too far to reconcile.

The source added: “He dragged her name through the mud.

“She’s told us she is never going back to him, so it’s a pointless exercise really."

Taking to Instagram to share her side of the story, Summer wrote: “I am very disappointed and distressed by false and highly defamatory statements that Paul has made about me online since our break-up.

“I have had no alternative but to instruct my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to pursue legal proceedings against Paul in order to obtain vindication.

“I have never courted publicity over my relationship with Paul and I am deeply disappointed that our relationship has ended in this way.”