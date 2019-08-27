Who won Bake Off 2018 and what are finalists Rahul, Ruby and Kim Joy up to now?

Rahul Mandal won The Great British Bake Off in 2018. Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

Channel 4’s GBBO will return very soon with a host of new contestants, but where are last year’s finalists now?

The Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 on 27th August with a new series, and thirteen new contestants.

The contestants will battle it out each week to prove to judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood their baking skills are incomparable.

Hosted by Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, the show will crown one person the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2019 at the end of the series.

As we wait to find out who this lucky person will be, we take a look back at last year’s winner and the finalists now:

Ruby and Kim-Joy were also in the final of GBBO in 2018. Picture: Channel 4

Who won the Great British Bake Off in 2018?

In 2018, Rahul Mandal was crowned the winner of GBBO.

It was a close call during the final as Rahul, Ruby and Kim Joy battled it out for the title.

Rahul’s winning moment left fans emotional as he previously stated he had started baking to make friends.

Rahul Mandal was left shocked by the results. Picture: Channel 4

Where are finalists Rahul, Ruby and Kim Joy now?

A year one, and finalists Ruby Bhogal, Kim-Joy and Rahul Mandal have come a long way.

Here’s what each of them are doing now:

Rahul Mandal

Rahul may have won GBBO, but the star has since returned to his old job following his new-found stardom.

Dr Rahul Mandal returned to his role as an engineering researcher at University of Sheffield’s Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre following his win.

Rahul most recently led a campaign to encourage more women to join the field.

While Rahul doesn’t bake professionally, he often treats fans to pictures of his bakes on Instagram.

Rahul Mandal returned to his career as a engineer researcher. Picture: Channel 4

Kim Joy

Kim Joy may not have won the 2018 series of GBBO, but she has since gone on to launch a career in baking.

This year, Kim Joy released her first baking book, Baking with Kim-Joy, and has become a baking columnist for The Guardian newspaper.

Kim-Joy has released her first baking book this year. Picture: Instagram

Ruby is now a writer for GQ’s online food section. Picture: Instagram

Ruby Bhogal

Finalist Ruby has also continued her career in baking and cooking since her time on the show.

Ruby has appeared on This Morning since she was in the final as a baker, and writer for GQ’s online food section.

The star has also become somewhat of a fashionista on her Instagram, as fans obsess over her stylish ensembles.

