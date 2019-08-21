Great British Bake Off fans convinced they know who wins a WEEK before launch

GBBO viewers think they know who's going to win. Picture: Channel 4

By Naomi Bartram

Who will win Bake Off 2019? Fans have already started making predictions ahead of the new series.

The Great British Bake Off might not have started yet, but some fans think they know who’s going to win already.

In case you missed it, Channel 4 finally revealed the 13 lucky contestants who will battle it out to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their moist sponges and perfectly baked bread.

And just from one look at their profiles, some Bake Off fanatics have guessed that geography teacher Alice Fevronia will take the crown based on the length of her description.

Pointing out that 28-year-old is the only baker who scored her own photo and a lengthy bio, one fan joked on Facebook: "I reckon Alice is the winner as she has a longest description".

Alice has been tipped to win Great British Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4

As reported by The Mirror, a second responded: "...that's what I thought!"

Read More: Paul Hollywood 'exchanged flirty messages' with a Bake Off 2019 contestant

A third person pondered on Twitter: "Have [Channel 4] predicted the winner? Alice is the only person to have her photo and bio separated from other contestants. Or I’m reading too much into this #GBBO.”

While a fourth agreed: “Alice is definitely going to win this series #GBBO”

It’s Alice, isn’t it? Alice is definitely going to win this series #GBBO — Claire Preston (@msclairepreston) August 20, 2019

According to her description, Alice discovered her talents in the kitchen after scoliosis left her unable to play sports.

Read More: Great British Bake Off 2019 contestants revealed - meet the 13 new hopefuls

The Essex-born baker has also taken her culinary skills into the classroom as she admitted to using cakes to demonstrate coastal erosion and volcanic eruptions.

She lived in New Zealand, where she was able to perfect the national favourite fruit pavlova.

And it turns out fans of the show could be on to something, as Alice is actually favourite to win with odds of 4/1.

According to Ladbrokes, Amelia Le Brun also has a good chance of winning with odds of 9/2, while Priya O’Shea and Rosie Brandreth-Poynter are near the top.

Unfortunately, the likes of Henry Bird and Jamie Finn are down the bottom with odds of 12/1.

Betway are also backing Alice to win, with representative for the firm Alan Alger telling The Sun: “We’ve installed Alice as the favourite to take home the title.

“The geography teacher from Essex is the 11/2 favourite to be crowned the Bake Off queen, with Amelia from Yorkshire her closest pursuer at 7/1.”

GBBO is back on our screens on August 27 at 8pm on Channel 4, hosted by Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.