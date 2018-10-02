Sandi Toksvig wife and children: The Great British Bake Off host's family life revealed

Sandi Toksvig smiles as she gets ready to present The Great British Bake Off
Sandi Toksvig is the host of the Great British Bake Off and BBC quiz show QI. Picture: PA

Sandi Toksvig is presenting The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 alongside Noel Fielding and judges, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. But what is her family life like? Here's everything you need to know about her wife and children.

Comedian and The Great British Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig has been a regular face on TV screens for a long time now, but what is her life like away from showbiz?

Ever the funny presenter alongside Noel Fielding, we take a look into her family life including her wife and children:

Is Sandi Toksvig married and who is her wife?

Sandi Toksvig is married to psychotherapist Debbie Toksvig and they live on a house boat in Wandsworth, London.

The pair had a civil partnership ceremony in 2004 and when same sex marriage became legal in the UK in 2014 they renewed their vows.

Sandi and Debbie Toksvig renew their vows at the Southbank Centre
Sandi and Debbie Toksvig renew their vows at the Southbank Centre. Picture: PA

Does Sandi Toksvig have children?

She has three children from her relationship with Peta Stewart.

The children, two daughters and a son, were carried by Stewart with sperm donated from close family friend Chris Lloyd-Pack.

She is also step mum to her wife Debbie Toksvig's daughter.

