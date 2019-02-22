The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2019 line up confirmed! Which celebrities are taking part?
22 February 2019, 15:48 | Updated: 22 February 2019, 16:04
The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer is back and the celebrity line up has been announced!
The Great Celebrity Bake Off is returning to our screens soon all in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.
It will be broadcast from Tuesday 5th March at 8pm on Channel 4 and our usual Bake Off faves Paul, Prue, Sandi and Noel will be there to oversee proceeding.
Baking for a great cause.— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) February 20, 2019
The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off. Coming Soon. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/jsN6UjsYdx
Which celebrities are taking part?
Russel Brand - comedian
Jeremy Paxman - University Challenge host
John Lithgow - The Crown
Michelle Keegan - Our Girl
Rylan Clark-Neal - This Morning presenter
Krishnan Guru-Murthy - Channel 4 News presenter
Caroline Flack - Love Island host
Russell Tovey - Being Human, Him & Her, Looking
Jon Richardson - comedian
Big Narstie - rapper
Nicola Adams - Olympic boxer
Katrina Johnson-Thompson - Olympic heptathlete
Hannah Cockroft - Paralympic wheelchair racer
Joe Wilkinson - comedian
Georgia Toffolo - Made In Chelsea
Each week five celebs will show off their baking skills to impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in the same format as the usual Great British Bake Off.