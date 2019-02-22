The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2019 line up confirmed! Which celebrities are taking part?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is back! Picture: Channel 4

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer is back and the celebrity line up has been announced!

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is returning to our screens soon all in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

It will be broadcast from Tuesday 5th March at 8pm on Channel 4 and our usual Bake Off faves Paul, Prue, Sandi and Noel will be there to oversee proceeding.

Baking for a great cause.

The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off. Coming Soon. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/jsN6UjsYdx — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) February 20, 2019

Which celebrities are taking part?

Russel Brand - comedian

Jeremy Paxman - University Challenge host

Jeremy Paxman is known as the fearsome host of University Challenge. Picture: PA

John Lithgow - The Crown

Michelle Keegan - Our Girl

Rylan Clark-Neal - This Morning presenter

Krishnan Guru-Murthy - Channel 4 News presenter

Caroline Flack - Love Island host

Russell Tovey - Being Human, Him & Her, Looking

Russell Tovey at the Olivier Awards. Picture: PA

Jon Richardson - comedian

Big Narstie - rapper

Nicola Adams - Olympic boxer

Katrina Johnson-Thompson - Olympic heptathlete

Hannah Cockroft - Paralympic wheelchair racer

Hannah Cockroft at the Pride Of Britain awards. Picture: PA

Joe Wilkinson - comedian

Georgia Toffolo - Made In Chelsea

Each week five celebs will show off their baking skills to impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in the same format as the usual Great British Bake Off.