Chernobyl writer urges tourists to 'respect' the nuclear site after influencers take selfies in exclusion zone

13 June 2019, 10:45

Chernobyl writer urges tourists to respect the disaster zone
Chernobyl writer urges tourists to respect the disaster zone. Picture: Instagram

Instagram influencers and Chernobyl 'tourists' are being urged to 'respect' the site.

Following HBO's acclaimed Chernobyl series, the nuclear site has attracted influencers and tourists, who have been taking selfies in the exclusion zone.

It has been estimated by tour companies that the number of tourists visiting the area has increased by 40%, after the series first aired in May.

Now, documentary writer Craig Mazin has spoken out on Twitter about the trend, urging Instagrammers to respect the site.

In a tweet, Mazin wrote: "It's wonderful that #ChernobylHBO has inspired a wave of tourism to the Zone of Exclusion. But yes, I've seen the photos going around.

"If you visit, please remember that a terrible tragedy occurred there. Comport yourselves with respect for all who suffered and sacrificed."

What happened in the Chernobyl disaster?

Just over 30 years ago, on 26 April, 1986, a catastrophic nuclear accident occurred at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant near Pripyat, Ukraine.

The incident was caused during a safety test, which simulated an electrical power outage. However, workers at the plant violated safety protocols and nuclear power surged within the plant.

Once the nuclear core itself had been exposed, radioactive material was ejected into the atmosphere.

Experts have estimated the area will remain uninhabitable for up to 20,000 years.

How many people were killed during the disaster?

Contemporary Soviet records record the death toll at 31, but the exact number of fatalities remains unknown to this day.

It is estimated the real number of deaths could be in the thousands - if not millions.

Environmental charity and pressure group Greenpeace estimate the death toll is between 93,000 - 200,000.

The reason why there's still debate about the official number, is some died immediately after the explosion, while others died later as a result of exposure to radiation.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Sherif's exit from Love Island remains a mystery

Love Island bosses 'will NEVER reveal why Sherif got axe... as it could END show'
Ryan Hawley has quit Emmerdale after five years

The end of RobRon? Emmerdale star Ryan Hawley QUITS Robert Sugden role after five years
Anton made a move on Anna but it didn't go to plan

Love Island fans in hysterics as Anton Danyluk fails to win over Anna Vikili after Sherif's exit
Where can I buy Love Island star Lucie’s polka dot playsuit and black and white lightening bolt swimsuit from?

Where can I buy Love Island star Lucie’s polka dot playsuit and black and white lightening bolt swimsuit from?
EastEnders actor Himesh Patel stars in 'Yesterday'

When is the Yesterday film released, what Beatles songs are featured and who's in the cast?

Trending on Heart

Rochelle's mirror selfie has confused fans

Rochelle Humes confuses fans with twin mirror selfie

Celebrities

Harley has showed off his dramatic transformation on Instagram

Ex-Love Islander Harley Judge shocks fans with body builder transformation pictures

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's latest outfit is amazing today

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's pleated peaches skirt

Celebrities

Spice Girls animated movie CONFIRMED by Emma Bunton

Spice Girls animated movie CONFIRMED by Emma Bunton

Celebrities

Hundreds of thousands of Whirlpool tumble dyers have been recalled

Whirlpool tumble dryers recall 500k units after 'great concern' over faulty machines

Lifestyle