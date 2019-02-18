Holby City and Casualty crossover: Plot, cast, trailer and start date revealed

Holby City and Casualty unite for two-part special. Picture: BBC

It’s an emergency! The hospital dramas Holby City and Casualty will merge for a two-part special on BBC1 this March

If you're a fan of medi-dramas, you'll be excited to hear that Holby City and Casualty will be joining forces for a TV special next month.

The BBC shows will share the same storyline in a two-part drama that celebrates Holby City's 20th anniversary.

From the plot and cast, to the trailer and start date, here's everything you need to know about the hospital crossover.

Casualty's Charlie Fairhead. Picture: BBC

What's the Holby City and Casualty crossover plot?

The two-part special is centred around a cyber-attack that causes complete chaos at Holby City Hospital – the location in which both medical dramas are set.

The BBC have confirmed there will be a car crash, a possible pregnancy, and a nail-biting scene in which two members of staff will find their lives hanging in the balance.

Producer Simon Harper said: “You’ll see both the Casualty and Holby teams striving heroically against the odds in two episodes of pure, taut, emotional medical drama".

Watch the trailer below!

Who is starring in the Holby City and Casualty crossover?

The BBC also revealed that each show's storyline will be "intertwined" with the other's.

There will be actors from both Casualty and Holby City starring alongside each other, including Amanda Mealing, who will return as Connie Beauchamp, and Rosie Marcel who stars as Jac Naylor.

"There’s so much to relish... an especially poignant thematic resonance between two regulars, Connie [Beauchamp] and Jac [Naylor] in delicious conflict.

“And, perhaps most vitally, who from Casualty has been secretly carrying on with whom from Holby.”

Holby City's Nicky McKendrick. Picture: BBC

When does the Holby City and Casualty crossover start?

Want to tune in to the celebratory episodes? The first part will begin during Casualty on Saturday 2 March and the second part will conclude during Holby City on Tuesday 5 March on BBC One.