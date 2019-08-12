Horror as GMB poll reveals 70 per cent of Brits kiss their dogs on the mouth

Laura Anderson appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss whether or not it's okay to kiss your dogs. Picture: ITV

Love Island's Laura Anderson brought in her Pomeranian and defended kissing him on the mouth.

Good Morning Britain have been left "disgusted" after nearly 70 per cent of viewers voted that it's okay to let your dog lick your mouth.

Love Island's Laura Anderson appeared on today's show along with her pet dog, a Pomeranian called Buddy, and the Scottish TV star defended the action.

Andy West and Laura Anderson fiercely debated the topic. Picture: ITV

Journalist and former Big Brother contestant Andy West was on the opposing side of the argument and claimed it was "disgusting" and "unhygienic" to let a dog lick their owner on the mouth as there are loads of health risks involved as "they've been licking their backsides".

However, Laura claimed it was "worth the risk".

She continued: "Dogs get such a calming effect from licking, if he licks me I let him".

But she did add "I'm not gonna open my mouth".

Many of the show's viewers were horrified, both by the results of the poll and with Laura's comments.

One said: "I used to work in Microbiology Lab if you saw what a swab from a dogs mouth would grow on a specimen dish you wouldn't let them lick you! Urghhhh".

Another added: "Dogs eat other dogs and cats s**t why would you then kiss it" while another chipped in: "I agree, I wouldn't let a dog - who licks its own a***hole - lick my face. Just no".

Laura wasn't backing down however, and after finding out most of the general public who voted in GMB's poll she explained that she's "kissed worse".

Richard Madeley, Charlotte Hawkins and Kate Garraway interviewed the two TV stars. Picture: ITV

She added "Humans are disgusting, how many men don't wash their hands when they go to the toilet?"

Andy pulled some disgusted faced when she explained this, and contributed that he believes: "It's a boundary thing with dogs, and a dog licking your face is a sign of dominance".

This didn't work at all though, as Laura clearly didn't think her dinky Pomeranian who fits in her handbag would dominate her, and gave him a puzzled look as she said "I don't think he's gonna dominate me".