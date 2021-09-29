How many episodes are there of Hollington Drive and when does it finish?

Here's the Hollington Drive episode guide. Picture: ITV

Hollington Drive episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when is it on?

If you’re looking for a new drama to get you through the autumn, ITV has got you covered with Hollington Drive.

The series - starring Anna Maxwell Martin and Rachael Stirling - follows two sisters whose lives become ‘fractured by secrets and lies’ when a child goes missing.

Speaking about the plot, writer Sophie Petzel said: "This is a tense, complex, darkly funny thriller following two sisters caught up in a toxic and deadly secret.

Rachael Stirling as Helen in Hollington Drive. Picture: ITV

“We’re delighted to bring this story to ITV, and hope it will keep audiences gripped to their televisions."

So, how many episodes are there of Hollington Drive and when is it on? Here’s what we know…

How many episodes are there of Hollington Drive?

There are four episodes of Hollington Drive, with the first airing on Wednesday, September 29 at 9pm on ITV.

It will then air weekend at the same time, so the final episode will be shown on Wednesday, October 20.

Hollington Drive episode guide:

Episode One - Wednesday 29th September

Synopsis: Tragedy hits when 10-year-old Alex Boyd is declared missing and sisters Theresa and Helen struggle to hold their lives and their families together.

Anna Maxwell Martin as Theresa in Hollington Drive. Picture: ITV

Hollington Drive is rocked by secrets and lies as the police and residents try to get to the bottom of what has happened.

Theresa (Anna Maxwell Martin) soon becomes concerned about her own young son’s behaviour and thinks a past trauma could be resurfacing.

Headmaster Helen (Rachael Stirling) is also at tipping point with her own family and a school full of students reeling from the events.

Episode Two - Wednesday 6th October

Synopsis: Theresa and Helen are still trying to make sense of their children’s confusing accounts of what happened the day Alex disappeared.

A body is then found and rumours begin making their way through Hollington Drive.

Ken Nwosu as Eddie in Hollington Drive. Picture: ITV

Theresa is facing more tension in her household, while Helen finds out more information about what happened to Alex.

But if she reveals the whole truth, it could shine a light on her own family.

Episode Three - Wednesday 13th October

The police make their first arrest based on the false information Theresa gave while her relationship with Fraser continues to deteriorate.

As the vigil for Alex approaches, Jean can’t hide her feelings that she holds Gareth partly responsible for what happened to their son.

Meanwhile, just as Theresa is starting to get a handle on the whole situation, Ben reveals he wants to go to the police.

Episode Four - Wednesday 20th October

Theresa is facing growing tension with Fraser, the kids and her sister Helen.

Next door, Eva is overcome with guilt and wants to confess more about what happened in the run up to Alex’s tragic death.

As Colin Chiswick is released from custody, Theresa is determined to find out the truth herself, even if it means destroying relationships in the process.