How many episodes are there of Hollington Drive and when does it finish?

29 September 2021, 19:00

Here's the Hollington Drive episode guide
Here's the Hollington Drive episode guide. Picture: ITV

Hollington Drive episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when is it on?

If you’re looking for a new drama to get you through the autumn, ITV has got you covered with Hollington Drive.

The series - starring Anna Maxwell Martin and Rachael Stirling - follows two sisters whose lives become ‘fractured by secrets and lies’ when a child goes missing.

Speaking about the plot, writer Sophie Petzel said: "This is a tense, complex, darkly funny thriller following two sisters caught up in a toxic and deadly secret.

Rachael Stirling as Helen in Hollington Drive
Rachael Stirling as Helen in Hollington Drive. Picture: ITV

“We’re delighted to bring this story to ITV, and hope it will keep audiences gripped to their televisions."

So, how many episodes are there of Hollington Drive and when is it on? Here’s what we know…

How many episodes are there of Hollington Drive?

There are four episodes of Hollington Drive, with the first airing on Wednesday, September 29 at 9pm on ITV.

It will then air weekend at the same time, so the final episode will be shown on Wednesday, October 20.

Hollington Drive episode guide:

Episode One - Wednesday 29th September

Synopsis: Tragedy hits when 10-year-old Alex Boyd is declared missing and sisters Theresa and Helen struggle to hold their lives and their families together.

Anna Maxwell Martin as Theresa in Hollington Drive
Anna Maxwell Martin as Theresa in Hollington Drive. Picture: ITV

Hollington Drive is rocked by secrets and lies as the police and residents try to get to the bottom of what has happened.

Theresa (Anna Maxwell Martin) soon becomes concerned about her own young son’s behaviour and thinks a past trauma could be resurfacing.

Headmaster Helen (Rachael Stirling) is also at tipping point with her own family and a school full of students reeling from the events.

Episode Two - Wednesday 6th October

Synopsis: Theresa and Helen are still trying to make sense of their children’s confusing accounts of what happened the day Alex disappeared.

A body is then found and rumours begin making their way through Hollington Drive.

Ken Nwosu as Eddie in Hollington Drive
Ken Nwosu as Eddie in Hollington Drive. Picture: ITV

Theresa is facing more tension in her household, while Helen finds out more information about what happened to Alex.

But if she reveals the whole truth, it could shine a light on her own family.

Episode Three - Wednesday 13th October

The police make their first arrest based on the false information Theresa gave while her relationship with Fraser continues to deteriorate.

As the vigil for Alex approaches, Jean can’t hide her feelings that she holds Gareth partly responsible for what happened to their son.

Meanwhile, just as Theresa is starting to get a handle on the whole situation, Ben reveals he wants to go to the police.

Episode Four - Wednesday 20th October

Theresa is facing growing tension with Fraser, the kids and her sister Helen.

Next door, Eva is overcome with guilt and wants to confess more about what happened in the run up to Alex’s tragic death.

As Colin Chiswick is released from custody, Theresa is determined to find out the truth herself, even if it means destroying relationships in the process.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Hollington Drive is not a real place

Is ITV's Hollington Drive a true story?

Amelie Bea Smith plays Eva in Hollington Drive

Hollington Drive cast: How old is Amelie Bea Smith and who did she play in EastEnders?
Here's where Hollington Drive was filmed

Hollington Drive filming locations: Where was the ITV drama filmed?
Find out what happened to policeman Jun-ho's brother

What happened to policeman Jun-ho's brother in Squid Game?

See the full cast of ITV's Hollington Drive

Hollington Drive cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

Trending on Heart

The mum asked for advice on Mumsnet (stock image)

'I chose a traditional name for my son - but have been told it's an insult'

Lifestyle

A school has had to close in Northampton due to a spider infestation

School forced to close due to spider infestation as 1,500 students sent home

Lifestyle

You season three and the Princess Diana musical are among the new releases this month

All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in October

Mikey Dalton and Grace Adams-Short are expecting their fourth child

Big Brother couple Mikey and Grace announce they're expecting fourth child

Celebrities

A dad has started a campaign to make period pain an 'authorised absence' at schools

Dad-of-three girls campaigning to make period pains a reason to be off school

Lifestyle

Check out our favourite sustainable brands

Sustainable clothing UK: The best eco-friendly brands in 2021

Lifestyle

We don't yet know if a second season of Squid Game is on the way

Squid Game director speaks out on the possibility for season two
Squid Game is on track to become Netflix's biggest ever show

Squid Game on track to be the biggest Netflix series ever

Snow could hit the UK within days this autumn

UK weather: Snow could hit Britain in days as temperatures drop 10C

News

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink dress from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: Where to get her floral pink midi dress from Nobody's Child

Celebrities

Franky and Marilyse haven't had an easy ride on MAFS UK

Why Married at First Sight UK fans think Marilyse Corrigan and Franky Spencer have split up
Priya in Emmerdale is played by Fiona Wade

Inside Emmerdale star Fiona Wade's marriage to fellow soap star Simon Cotton
Katie Price's family issued a statement on Instagram

Katie Price's family post emotional statement saying they're 'deeply worried' about her

Celebrities

When is the Bake Off final? Here's what we know...

How many episodes are there of Great British Bake Off 2021 and when is the final?

Great British Bake Off

Bridgerton season two will focus on Anthony Bridgerton

When is Bridgerton season two released on Netflix?