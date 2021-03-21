How many episodes are there of Line of Duty season 6?

Line of Duty season 6 is airing on BBC. Picture: BBC

Line of Duty episode guide: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?

After what feels like an eternity, Line of Duty is finally back on our screens with the sixth season this Spring.

DC Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) will return to AC-12 in a bid to shed a light on the Organised Crime Group.

And this time, new character DCI Jo Davidson - played by Kelly Macdonald - will also be joining the team to shake things up.

But as we sit down to watch another season of the anti-corruption drama unfold, how many episodes are there and when does it finish?

Kelly Macdonald plays DCI Joanne Davidson in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

There are seven episodes in total of Line of Duty season 6.

These will be shown on consecutive Sundays over seven weeks starting on March 21, and ending on May 2.

Filming for the sixth series began in February 2020, but had to be paused the following month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Production resumed in September and finished in November 2020, with actor Martin Compston sharing behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram.

Scottish actress Kelly recently admitted that she started watching the show to prepare herself for the ‘very dense script’ she had to remember

“I’d never done as much dialogue on any job,” she told The Guardian, continuing: “The jobs I’ve done have been emotional dialogue and this was a different thing – it’s information.

“My first thought was that this would be really challenging, and that’s probably a good thing, but I did have to think about it.”

As well as Kelly Macdonald, there will also be some more new faces including Shalom Brune-Franklin as DC Chloe Bishop, Andi Osho as Gail Vella and Perry Fitzpatrick.

Line of Duty episode guide:

Episode 1 - name TBA - 21 March 2021

Episode 2 - name TBA - 28 March 2021

Episode 3 - name TBA - 4 April 2021

Episode 4 - name TBA - 11 April 2021

Episode 5 - name TBA - 18 April 2021

Episode 6 - name TBA - 25 April 2021

Episode 7 - name TBA - 2 May 2021