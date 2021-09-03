How many episodes of Only Murders in the Building are there?

New Selena Gomez show Only Murders in the Building recently arrived on Disney Plus - here's how many episodes are in the series.

Only Murders in the Building has proved a huge hit with viewers in the UK since it dropped on Disney+ on August 31.

The comedy-mystery series was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, and follows the lives of three strangers named Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) who bond over their love of true crime.

Pretty soon, though, the three of them find themselves embroiled in a real-life crime themselves.

Here's your need-to-know on the episodes:

Only Murders in the Building is available to watch on Disney+ in the UK. Picture: Hulu

How many episodes of Only Murders in the Building are there?

There are 10 episodes in total, which are all between 26 and 35 minutes-long.

The first two episodes were released on Disney+ on August 31, and the rest will be released weekly.

The episode names, as well as their Disney+ release dates, are as follows:

Episode one: True Crime (August 31) Episode two: Who is Tim Jono? (August 31) Episode three: How well do you know your neighbours? (September 7) Episode 4: The Sting (September 14) Episode 5: Twist (September 21) Episode 6: To Protect and Serve (September 28) Episode 7: The Boy from 6B (October 5) Episode 8: Fan Fiction (October 12) Episode 9: TBA (October 19) Episode 10 (finale): TBA (October 26)

It is worth noting that the Disney+ release dates are a week behind those released in Hulu in the US.

What day are the new episodes release?

The episodes will be released every Tuesday.

Is there a trailer for Only Murders in the Building?

You can watch the full trailer below: