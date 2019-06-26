How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 3 and is the show on Netflix?

Critically-acclaimed dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale is back on TV. Picture: Instagram / Hulu

The award-winning psychological drama is back on British screens – here's where you can catch the latest series

Critically-acclaimed dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale is back on TV.

Season 3 of the show, created by Bruce Miller and based on the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood, has returned to the small screen for another chapter of gripping drama, sexual servitude and surrogacy.

Starring American actress Elisabeth Moss as June, the streaming service Hulu's hit series is on our must-watch list, but where can you view the latest series?

When is The Handmaid's Tale series 3 on in the UK?

The Emmy award-winning psychological drama came back to British screens on June 9th, 2019.

If you want to catch the third season of The Handmaid's Tale, you can tune into Channel 4 at 9pm on Sunday.

The thrilling show, set in fictional fundamentalist Gilead, airs every week but if you miss an episode each one will be available for catch up on 4OD.

Don't forget there's a viewing window though, as episodes will only remain on there for one month before being removed, so get watching ASAP.

Is The Handmaid's Tale on Netflix?

The hit drama, set in a dystopian society, sadly isn't available to watch on Netflix.

However the show, which has been running since 2017, is available on streaming service Hulu.

The only problem? Hulu isn't accessible in the UK, only America.

Looks like we'll be tuning into 4OD after all.

How can I watch the last two series of The Handmaid's Tale?

Season 3 may currently be captivating fans with its tough-to-watch storylines, but what if you haven't seen series one and two yet?

If you're not caught up, the historical episodes are available to stream on Amazon Prime UK.

For £7.99 you can watch the entire first series, and for an additional £11.99 you can get up to date with the second.

What's Season 3 of The Handmaid's Tale about?

Exec producer of the show, Warren Littlefield, told USA Today that June will head back to Gilead for the next chapter of the story.

He also explained the new series picks up just ten minutes after season two's shocking finale.

Leading actress Elisabeth Moss described the next leg of the journey as “shockingly relevant” and said it should be viewed, digested and reflected upon, rather than binged.

She told the Radio Times: "When people say the show is hard to watch, I get my hackles up.

"If you can’t face our show, then how are you going to face what’s actually happening in the world?”

"It’s important to hold that mirror up to society and to ourselves to try to get people to face what’s going on, before it’s too late."