How to vote Eurovision 2019: What are the numbers to call and how does voting work this year?
18 May 2019, 22:53 | Updated: 18 May 2019, 23:08
Vote for your favourite Eurovision act.
Eurovision has almost ended for another year - but the 2019 winner has yet to be revealed.
Here's how to vote for your favourite, and the new voting rules explained...
What's the Eurovision telephone number?
From landlines, viewers can call 09015 22 52, followed by the number of their favourite entry.
Alternatively, you can call from your mobile on 6 22 52, then specify which act you'd like to vote for.
What are the numbers for every Eurovision finalist?
1. Malta: Michaela - Chameleon - Add 01
2. Albania: Jonida Maliqi - Ktheju tokës - Add 02
3. Czech Republic: Lake Malawi - Friend of a Friend - Add 03
4. Germany: S!sters - Sister - Add 04
5. Russia: Sergey Lazarev - Scream - Add 05
6. Denmark: Leonora - Love Is Forever - Add 06
7. San Marino: Serhat - Say Na Na Na - Add 07
8. North Macedonia: Tamara Todevska - Proud - Add 08
9. Sweden: John Lundvik - Too Late For Love - Add - 09
10. Slovenia: Zala Kralj & Gašper Šantl - Sebi - Add 10
11. Cyprus: Tamta - Replay - Add 11
12. The Netherlands: Duncan Laurence - Arcade - Add 12
13. Greece: Katerine Duska - Better Love - Add 13
14. Israel: Kobi Marimi - Home - Add 14
15. Norway: KEiiNO - Spirit in the Sky - Add 15
16. United Kingdom: Michael Rice - Bigger Than Us - IF YOU'RE IN THE UK, YOU CANNOT VOTE FOR MICHAEL RICE
17. Iceland: Hatari - Hatrið mun sigra - Add 17
18. Estonia: Victor Crone - Storm - Add 18
19. Belarus: ZENA - Like It - Add 19
20. Azerbaijan: Chingiz - Truth - Add 20
21. France: Bilal Hassani - Roi - Add 21
22. Italy: Mahmood - Soldi - Add 22
23. Serbia: Nevena Božović - Kruna - Add 23
24. Switzerland: Luca Hänni - She Got Me - Add 24
25. Australia: Kate Miller-Heidke - Zero Gravity - Add 25
26. Spain: Miki - La Venda - Add 26
How does Eurovision work this year?
Once all the Eurovision 2019 finalists have performed, the public will be able to vote for their favourite act.
You can vote either by telephone, text, or by using the official Eurovision app.
Once all the votes have been cast, they will be announced by the regional spokespeople, who will also share the votes cast by each nation's jury.
Unlike previous years, the 2019 vote presentation changes slightly, in that the announcement of the televoting results will start with the country receiving the fewest points from the juries and end with the country that received the highest points from the juries.
Juries will make up 50% of the vote, as do the viewers.
The jury votes on the following areas:
- Vocal capacity of the singer
- Performance on stage
- Composition and originality of the song
- Overall impression of the act