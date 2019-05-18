How to vote Eurovision 2019: What are the numbers to call and how does voting work this year?

How to vote for your favourite Eurovision act. Picture: Getty

Vote for your favourite Eurovision act.

Eurovision has almost ended for another year - but the 2019 winner has yet to be revealed.

Here's how to vote for your favourite, and the new voting rules explained...

What's the Eurovision telephone number?

From landlines, viewers can call 09015 22 52, followed by the number of their favourite entry.

Alternatively, you can call from your mobile on 6 22 52, then specify which act you'd like to vote for.

What are the numbers for every Eurovision finalist?

1. Malta: Michaela - Chameleon - Add 01

2. Albania: Jonida Maliqi - Ktheju tokës - Add 02

3. Czech Republic: Lake Malawi - Friend of a Friend - Add 03

4. Germany: S!sters - Sister - Add 04

5. Russia: Sergey Lazarev - Scream - Add 05

6. Denmark: Leonora - Love Is Forever - Add 06

7. San Marino: Serhat - Say Na Na Na - Add 07

8. North Macedonia: Tamara Todevska - Proud - Add 08

9. Sweden: John Lundvik - Too Late For Love - Add - 09

10. Slovenia: Zala Kralj & Gašper Šantl - Sebi - Add 10

11. Cyprus: Tamta - Replay - Add 11

12. The Netherlands: Duncan Laurence - Arcade - Add 12

13. Greece: Katerine Duska - Better Love - Add 13

14. Israel: Kobi Marimi - Home - Add 14

15. Norway: KEiiNO - Spirit in the Sky - Add 15

16. United Kingdom: Michael Rice - Bigger Than Us - IF YOU'RE IN THE UK, YOU CANNOT VOTE FOR MICHAEL RICE

17. Iceland: Hatari - Hatrið mun sigra - Add 17

18. Estonia: Victor Crone - Storm - Add 18

19. Belarus: ZENA - Like It - Add 19

20. Azerbaijan: Chingiz - Truth - Add 20

21. France: Bilal Hassani - Roi - Add 21

22. Italy: Mahmood - Soldi - Add 22

23. Serbia: Nevena Božović - Kruna - Add 23

24. Switzerland: Luca Hänni - She Got Me - Add 24

25. Australia: Kate Miller-Heidke - Zero Gravity - Add 25

26. Spain: Miki - La Venda - Add 26

How does Eurovision work this year?

Once all the Eurovision 2019 finalists have performed, the public will be able to vote for their favourite act.

You can vote either by telephone, text, or by using the official Eurovision app.

Once all the votes have been cast, they will be announced by the regional spokespeople, who will also share the votes cast by each nation's jury.

Unlike previous years, the 2019 vote presentation changes slightly, in that the announcement of the televoting results will start with the country receiving the fewest points from the juries and end with the country that received the highest points from the juries.

Juries will make up 50% of the vote, as do the viewers.

The jury votes on the following areas:

- Vocal capacity of the singer

- Performance on stage

- Composition and originality of the song

- Overall impression of the act