Hugh Grant said he wants to make a Notting Hill sequel with a twist

Hugh Grant has said he would be keen to make a new Notting Hill film. Picture: Working Title Film/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

If it were down to Hugh Grant, Notting Hill would be getting a sad sequel.

Rom-com lovers prepare for some huge Notting Hill news, as Hugh Grant said he would be keen to make a sequel.

The actor played William Thatcher in the 1999 movie alongside Julia Roberts who had the role of his celeb girlfriend, Anna Scott.

But while the pair fell in love and ended up married with children, it turns out Hugh wants the new Notting Hill film to take a rather more sad turn.

Speaking to Collider, he said: "I'm sure that my character in Notting Hill and Julia Roberts' character have been through the ugliest imaginable divorce with really expensive, nasty lawyers".

Hugh Grant has said a new Notting Hill would focus on divorce. Picture: Getty Images

He also took part in a Q&A with HBO's Twitter account, where he said he would like to film a sequel which follows the divorce.

Hugh said the film would be based on "children involved in tug of love, floods of tears, psychologically scarred forever", as he added: "I'd love to do that film.”

Not exactly the Happy Ever After we were dreaming of all those years ago…

For those who haven’t seen it, Notting Hill sees London bookstore owner William Thacker meet American actress Anna Scott in his shop.

The synopsis reads: “A chance encounter over spilled orange juice leads to a kiss that blossoms into a full-blown affair.

“As the average bloke and glamorous movie star draw closer and closer together, they struggle to reconcile their radically different lifestyles in the name of love.”

Meanwhile, Hugh is currently starring in a HBO series called The Undoing.

Starring alongside Nicole Kidman, the pair play husband and wife Jonathan and Grace Fraser who appear to have the perfect life.

Grace is a successful therapist about to publish her first book and their son attends an elite private school in New York City.

But their lives are turned upside down when a violent death takes place in the local community and Grace's husband goes missing.

Based on the book You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, the mini series was brought to life by writer David E. Kelley who wrote Big Little Lies and Director Susanne Bier who is known for Bird Box and The Night Manager.