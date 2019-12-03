I’m A Celebrity fans think Jacqueline Jossa has left the jungle as husband shares deceiving picture

Dan Osborne's snap of Jacqueline Jossa left fans worried for a moment. Picture: Shutterstock/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Dan Osborne left fans of Jacqueline Jossa shocked for a moment after sharing a confusing picture of his wife.

Jacqueline Jossa has become a firm favourite on I’m A Celebrity since her time of the show started almost three weeks ago, which made it even more shocking when her husband appeared to show her out of the jungle.

On Monday, former reality TV star Dan Osborne posted a picture of wife Jacqueline in her I’m A Celeb uniform, holding one of their daughters, Mia.

The snap left many people worried for a moment as they thought it meant the former EastEnders star had left the jungle.

This picture of Jacqueline and her daughter Mia confused fans as they thought she'd left the jungle. Picture: Instagram/Dan Osborne

However, the picture looks to have been taken before Jacqueline went away, and perhaps the same day as the official announcement images photoshoot, which would explain the uniform.

One person commented: “Here’s me thinking she’s just came out. Nearly died been voting for her.”

Another wrote: “At first I thought you said she was out I was confused as I watched last nights.”

A third added: “OMG threw me so much.”

Jacqueline Jossa is still in the jungle and is becoming a firm favourite. Picture: Shutterstock

The picture was in fact accompanied by a sweet message from Dan, reading: “We all miss you @jacjossa, but you have come this far.. Keep smashing it, win this show then don’t be leaving again yeah.. please lol.. you’re already a winner in our eyes.”

Dan is currently in Australia with their two daughters, Mia and Ella, waiting for Jaqueline’s exit, or the final, if she isn’t voted out.

I'm A Celebrity continues tonight on ITV at 9PM.