James Bond film No Time To Die release date pushed back by seven months due to coronavirus outbreak

James Bond film No Time To Die has been pushed back by seven months. Picture: Getty/Universal

By Alice Dear

It has been announced today No Time To Die will be released in November 2020 instead of April.

The latest instalment of the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die, has had it's release date pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement shared on the official James Bond Twitter, they revealed MGM, Universal and Bond producers have decided to push the date back to November 2020.

The original release date was going to be in April, but the changes have been made due to the spread of COVID-19.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

In the statement, they said: "MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020.

"The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020."

No Time To Die will now be released on November 12 in the UK. Picture: Getty

The announcement has left many Bond fans disappointed, with many taking to social media to share their anger.

The film is Daniel Craig's fifth James Bond film, and includes a star-studded cast of actors and actresses from Rami Malek to Lea Seydoux, Naomi Harris and Ben Whishaw.

The deadly virus' death toll is now over 3,000. Picture: Getty

There have now been over 95,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the world, with over 3,000 deaths.

The UK has recently seen the number of cases jump this week to 87, just days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson published the government's 'battle plan' to fight the virus.

