Loose Women stars in tears over moving tribute to Brenda Edwards’ son Jamal

The Loose Women panelists were left in tears after discussing the news of Jamal Edwards’ death.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The stars of Loose Women broke down in tears on yesterday’s show after paying tribute to panellist Brenda Edwards' son Jamal.

Brenda confirmed 31-year-old Jamal had passed away on Sunday after a ‘sudden illness’.

Following the devastating news, Loose Women host Charlene White started the show with a message of support to their friend.

"Any of you who watch the show regularly will know the love Brenda had for her children was massive,” she said.

Jamal appeared on Loose Women in November 2021. Picture: Shutterstock

"So you'll know just how shocked Brenda is and just how it's hit all of us who knew him and all of us who love Brenda. We want to do Brenda proud."

During the emotional message, Charlene and co-star Judi Love could be seen crying as they played a clip of Jamal appearing with his mum on the show in November 2021.

After rushing to support their friend, Charlene and Judi added they had left Brenda's home in the early hours of the morning.

"All we can do is try and do the best we can to support Brenda and honour her amazing son in such a difficult time,” Judi told viewers, continuing: “We just wanted to be there for her yesterday."

Jamal Edwards passed away on Sunday at the age of 31. Picture: Alamy

Charlene added: "We wanted to be there with Brenda [and her daughter] to give them all the hugs and love we could possibly give them.

“Not that it's going to help but we need them to know we love them."

The Loose Women star then struggled to read Brenda's own heartfelt statement confirming her son’s death.

And viewers at home were moved by the tribute, as one wrote on Twitter: “In tears watching #loosewomen today. I can't imagine the pain of losing a child. My heart goes out to Brenda Edwards and her family. RIP Jamal.”

Another said: “Bless Charlene and Judi, you can tell how emotional they're feeling when talking about Jamal.

“So much respect to the #LooseWomen team for doing this show today. He certainly influenced a lot of wannabe musicians.”

Jamal was awarded an MBE in 2014 for his services to music and was also an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, which helps young people launch their own businesses.

He is credited with launching the careers of stars like Ed Sheeran and Jessie J through his music platform SBTV.

Brenda released a statement on Sunday which read: "It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness.

After the devastating death of Jamal, our thoughts are with Brenda today. She’s sent us this message: pic.twitter.com/EZWH3b5tcX — Loose Women (@loosewomen) February 21, 2022

"Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.

"As we come to terms with his passing we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support.

"Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live James Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD."

Our thoughts are with Brenda and her family during this heartbreaking time.