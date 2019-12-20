New Lord Of The Rings TV series looking for ‘hairy’ and ‘wrinkly’ people to cast as Orcs

20 December 2019, 15:57

Lord Of The Rings are looking to cast some odd-looking people as Orcs
Lord Of The Rings are looking to cast some odd-looking people as Orcs. Picture: New Line Cinema
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Do you look a bit odd? You could be making £148 in New Zealand next year.

Amazon are set to start filming their new Lord Of The Rings TV series new year in New Zealand, which means they’re looking to cast extras.

And by extras, we mean orcs – and they need a lot of them.

The casting team in Auckland have issued an advert for a very specific group of people to play orcs in the series.

New Lord Of The Ring TV series looking for ‘hairy’ and ‘wrinkly’ people to cast as Orcs
New Lord Of The Ring TV series looking for ‘hairy’ and ‘wrinkly’ people to cast as Orcs. Picture: New Line Cinema

The advert says that you must be under 5ft or over 6ft and 5 inches and should have a “wonderful nose” or “character faces”.

They also advertise for people with “wrinkly faces” and “hairy people of all ages and ethnicities”.

One line from the ad reads: “HAIR HAIR HAIR - if you have natural red hair, white hair, or lots and lots of freckles.”

The advert says that you must be under 5ft or over 6ft and 5 inches and should have a “wonderful nose” or “character faces”
The advert says that you must be under 5ft or over 6ft and 5 inches and should have a “wonderful nose” or “character faces”. Picture: New Line Cinema

They also added they’re looking for “long lithe dancers” and “stocky mean-looking bikers” as well as “redheads of all ages, shapes and sizes”.

If you’re interested, it’s worth nothing the job pays well.

Not only will you have your food catered for, but you’ll earn £148 a day of work.

That means if you were to work five days a week for a month, you’d rake in a massive £2,960.

