Love Island fans convinced Rebecca is actually 2018's Adam Collard in disguise

The pair have an undeniable similarity. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

Both Rebecca and Adam are Geordies and they've had a similar approach to the contestants.

Love Islands fans have joked that newcomer Rebecca Gormley bares a certain similarity to 2018's lothario, Adam Collard.

Adam, 24, gained a bit of a rep during his stint on the show as the ultimate don, having binned off a whopping three girls straight after one another, and savagely as well.

Rebecca, 21, has only been in the villa a matter of days and she stole Connagh Howard from Siannise Fudge straight away, before dumping him for Luke Trotman, who Siannise also had her eye on, only two days later.

Her savagery hasn't gone unnoticed, with many viewers sharing their opinions on Twitter that they love the drama Rebecca's brought to the villa.

Many have joked that she and Adam are so similar that they'd be perfect together, and they have that added bonus of living in the same place... could be a match made in heaven.

These two would’ve been perfect for each other 🙄🙄 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/RAn1Nz6Fli — c h l o e (@Iyaitschlo_) January 24, 2020

However, others have picked up on the fact that they're a little too similar, so much so that they could almost be the same person...

Is that not him in a wig?! — Natalie 💍👰🏼🦁🐯 (@NatalieLou40) January 24, 2020

Hang on, Geordie accent and everything 🤔 — Ja’Crispy (@LunarWolf13) January 24, 2020

Okay, we know it's a stretch but their resemblance is undeniable.

Moody hazel eyes and a steely stare? Check.

Tall, brunette, Geordie? Check.

Athletic, turned everyone's heads in the villa and is absolutely brutal? Also check.

As much as we'd love for Adam to be back in the villa, Rebecca is doing a great job being the ultimate player at the moment and we are living for it.

We can't wait to see what happens next.