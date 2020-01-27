Love Island fans convinced Rebecca is actually 2018's Adam Collard in disguise

27 January 2020, 21:39 | Updated: 27 January 2020, 21:49

The pair have an undeniable similarity
The pair have an undeniable similarity. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Both Rebecca and Adam are Geordies and they've had a similar approach to the contestants.

Love Islands fans have joked that newcomer Rebecca Gormley bares a certain similarity to 2018's lothario, Adam Collard.

Adam, 24, gained a bit of a rep during his stint on the show as the ultimate don, having binned off a whopping three girls straight after one another, and savagely as well.

Rebecca, 21, has only been in the villa a matter of days and she stole Connagh Howard from Siannise Fudge straight away, before dumping him for Luke Trotman, who Siannise also had her eye on, only two days later.

Her savagery hasn't gone unnoticed, with many viewers sharing their opinions on Twitter that they love the drama Rebecca's brought to the villa.

Many have joked that she and Adam are so similar that they'd be perfect together, and they have that added bonus of living in the same place... could be a match made in heaven.

However, others have picked up on the fact that they're a little too similar, so much so that they could almost be the same person...

Okay, we know it's a stretch but their resemblance is undeniable.

Moody hazel eyes and a steely stare? Check.

Tall, brunette, Geordie? Check.

Athletic, turned everyone's heads in the villa and is absolutely brutal? Also check.

As much as we'd love for Adam to be back in the villa, Rebecca is doing a great job being the ultimate player at the moment and we are living for it.

We can't wait to see what happens next.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Connor has been dumped from the Love Island villa

Connor Durman dumped from Love Island villa and shock twist - leaving Sophie Piper single
Demi and Wallace will head into the villa tonight

Scottish hunk and flame-haired beauty will enter Love Island villa tonight
Wallace is the first Scottish guy to enter the villa this season

Who is new Love Islander Wallace Wilson and what's the Scottish hunk's Instagram?
A landmark documentary will explore Stuart Lubbock's death

Barrymore: The Body In The Pool: Channel 4 documentary explores death of Stuart Lubbock in Michael Barrymore's home
Demi is the new islander and we can't wait to see what effect she has on the villa

Who is new Love Island bombshell Demi Jones? Job, Instagram and type revealed

Trending on Heart

Too many hunks to deal with tbh

A definitive list of the world's sexiest men 2020

Celebrities

Mums, Dads and grandparents have been raving about the genius product

Parents are raving about Aldi's £14.99 adult and child toilet seat, perfect for toilet training

Lifestyle

The best flowers to get your other half this Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day flowers: The best bouquets and where to get them this year

Lifestyle

Coronation Street's 10000th episode is coming up

Coronation Street spoilers: Soap legend to quit during 10,000th episode after heartbreaking death is revealed
Neville Buswell has died

Neville Buswell dead: Coronation Street star passes away aged 77