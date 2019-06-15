Love Island fans left CRINGING as Maura Higgins makes her move on Tommy Fury

Maura is shaking up the villa. Picture: ITV

Viewers can barely watch as the ITV2 newcomer tries to plant a kiss on the professional boxer

Viewers cringe as Maura tries to kiss Tommy Fury. Picture: ITV

Love Island fans have taken to social media to slam newcomer Maura Higgins for trying (and failing) to kiss Tommy Fury.

Viewers called out the Irish newcomer, 28, for her “cringeworthy" behaviour as she climbed on top of the professional boxer following an X-rated conversation in an attempt to plant a smooch on his face.

Maura didn't hold back when it came to telling Tommy how she really feels 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/a1AOfb7JmK — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 15, 2019

However the 20-year-old athlete left Maura red-faced as he refused her advances, only letting her kiss him on the cheek, which led to a flurry of comments on Twitter.

One viewer wrote: “Sorry but if that was Tommy to Maura imagine the outrage? he was literally like no I’m not kissing you get off #LoveIsland,” before adding: “Right Maura needs a Tetley tea and a 5 min time out it’s all getting a bit too much x."

It was awkward but cringeworthy good viewing to say the least. Picture: ITV

"Went right off Maura after she begged for a kiss, team Molly today but who knows, my mind changes like the weather #LoveIsland," a second chimed in.

A third tweeted: “Tommy swerving Maura’s kisses and then getting into bed with Molly-Mae #loveisland.”

“MAURA LET A MAN BREATHE #LoveIsland," added a fourth.

Last night’s seductive attempt wasn’t the first time the model and grid girl tried to give Tommy a smooch.

Maura isn't even waiting til they're half boyfriend and girlfriend. 😲 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/unp75csbIn — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 14, 2019

Asking her love interest, who is currently coupled up with Instagram influencer Molly-Mae Hague, to pucker up earlier in the episode, Maura attempted to make her move.

But the determined new Islander was fobbed off by the hunky boxer when he refused her advances this time around, too.

The drama comes just days after Molly-Mae and Tommy came to blows over his actions when Maura first entered the villa.

At the time, she social media star raged: “You’ve categorically been an arse. You’ve not even asked if I’m okay.”

To which Tommy replied: “I’ve put my f****** neck on the line for you these past few days. Ever since you walked in here I’ve made you feel nothing but welcome and I expect trust f****** back. So what’s going on?

“I’ve said to her, you’re the one I want to pursue things with. She’s come in and I’ve had a connection with her, I like the girl and I’m going to get to know her.

“What can I do about that?”

But the boxer's explanation further infuriated Molly, who added: "I’ve shared a bed with you and we’ve had deep chats and conversations and you haven’t even pulled me aside for a chat just to be like, Mol, are you alright?

"I want to have a boy in my life that literally worships the ground that I walk on.

"I struggle with being straight up with people, okay? And I thought sharing a bed together would be enough to make you f**king realise that I do like you."

The argument ended when Love Island favourite Curtis Pritchard suggested the two infuriated Islanders picked up the conversation when they had both calmed down.

The drama continues this Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.