Where can I buy Love Island star Lucie’s polka dot playsuit and black and white lightening bolt swimsuit from?

Love Island star Lucie's polka dot dress is set to sell out fast. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island star Lucie Donlan provided viewers with some killer outfits on tonight’s show.

Lucie has become somewhat of a fashionista during her time in the Love Island villa.

Whether it’s her evening looks or her funky swimwear, viewers of the hit ITV2 show can’t stop asking where to get the surfer’s looks.

During tonight’s show, Lucie could be seen looking fabulous in a monochrome polka dot playsuit as well as a funky monochrome zig-zag print swimsuit.

Here’s all the outfit details, including where you can buy the ensembles:

Where is Lucie’s lightening print swimsuit from?

During another day in the sun with her “half boyfriend” Joe, Lucie opted for a new swimsuit.

The funky number is a black and white one piece with a zig-zag print, which looks a lot like a lightening bolt print.

The swimsuit is a number by Miss Guided, and is the White Zig-Zag Scoop High Leg Swimsuit.

What’s even better is the swimsuit is only £20, and currently available in sizes 4-16.

Lucie opted for a funky black and white swim suit for a day in the sun. Picture: ITV

The cool swimsuit is a steal at only £20. Picture: MissGuided

Where is Lucie’s polka dot playsuit from?

Showing her love for a monochrome print in tonight’s episode, Lucie also stunned in a sweet little dress.

The dress Lucie was wearing is the Polka Dot Strappy Playsuit from I Saw It First.

Lucie's polka dot dress is by I Saw It First. Picture: I Saw It First

The playsuit comes in black, white, polka dot as well as another floral print.

You can buy the dress online for only £20 here.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After