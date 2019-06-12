Where can I buy Love Island star Lucie’s polka dot playsuit and black and white lightening bolt swimsuit from?

12 June 2019, 21:15 | Updated: 12 June 2019, 21:21

Love Island star Lucie's polka dot dress is set to sell out fast
Love Island star Lucie's polka dot dress is set to sell out fast. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island star Lucie Donlan provided viewers with some killer outfits on tonight’s show.

Lucie has become somewhat of a fashionista during her time in the Love Island villa.

Whether it’s her evening looks or her funky swimwear, viewers of the hit ITV2 show can’t stop asking where to get the surfer’s looks.

During tonight’s show, Lucie could be seen looking fabulous in a monochrome polka dot playsuit as well as a funky monochrome zig-zag print swimsuit.

Here’s all the outfit details, including where you can buy the ensembles:

Where is Lucie’s lightening print swimsuit from?

During another day in the sun with her “half boyfriend” Joe, Lucie opted for a new swimsuit.

The funky number is a black and white one piece with a zig-zag print, which looks a lot like a lightening bolt print.

The swimsuit is a number by Miss Guided, and is the White Zig-Zag Scoop High Leg Swimsuit.

What’s even better is the swimsuit is only £20, and currently available in sizes 4-16.

Lucie opted for a funky black and white swim suit for a day in the sun
Lucie opted for a funky black and white swim suit for a day in the sun. Picture: ITV
The cool swimsuit is a steal at only £20
The cool swimsuit is a steal at only £20. Picture: MissGuided

Where is Lucie’s polka dot playsuit from?

Showing her love for a monochrome print in tonight’s episode, Lucie also stunned in a sweet little dress.

The dress Lucie was wearing is the Polka Dot Strappy Playsuit from I Saw It First.

Lucie's polka dot dress is by I Saw It First
Lucie's polka dot dress is by I Saw It First. Picture: I Saw It First

The playsuit comes in black, white, polka dot as well as another floral print.

You can buy the dress online for only £20 here.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Anton made a move on Anna but it didn't go to plan

Love Island fans in hysterics as Anton Danyluk fails to win over Anna Vikili after Sherif's exit
EastEnders actor Himesh Patel stars in 'Yesterday'

When is the Yesterday film released, what Beatles songs are featured and who's in the cast?
Soccer Aid for UNICEF is returning - with new celebs and ex-footballers in the line-up

Soccer Aid 2019: When is it on TV, who's in this year's line-up and can I get tickets?
Caroline Flack and Molly-Mae Hague are said to have dated the same man

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague's ex Bradley Simmonds 'also dated Caroline Flack'
Keanu Reeves is joining the Toy Story cast for the fourth movie

What character does Keanu Reeves play in Toy Story 4 and who else is in the new Disney cast?

Trending on Heart

Hundreds of thousands of Whirlpool tumble dyers have been recalled

Whirlpool tumble dryers recall 500k units after 'great concern' over faulty machines

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has opened up about motherhood on Instagram

Stacey Solomon admits she feels 'guilty' for neglecting her older children in candid Instagram post about new baby

Celebrities

Sherif Lanre has finally broken his silence

Sherif Lanre breaks silence following Love Island exit: 'I'm all good'

Celebrities

What was the Taylor Swift Katy Perry feud about in the first place?

Katy Perry Taylor Swift feud: What's the beef between the singers?

Celebrities

McDonalds have recently introduced a trial for extended breakfast

McDonalds has extended the breakfast menu hours in the UK and it launched TODAY

Food & Health

David Blaine took some time out of his UK tour to visit Heart's studios

Magician David Blaine bemused that pals STILL tell him to keep something secret

Celebrities