Who is Luke Mabbott? Love Island bombshell and Justin Bieber lookalike

Luke is an absolute dead ringer for Justin Bieber. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The new Love Island boy is a dead ringer for poster Justin Bieber and will definitely turn heads in the villa.

Love Island's brand new bombshell Luke Mabbott is one of two Lukes that have entered the villa at the same time, and he is undoubtedly going to stir things up a bit.

But what do we know about the gorgeous new islander? We reveal all we know.

Who is Luke Mabbott?

Luke Mabbott is 24-years-old and hails from Redcar in the North-West of England.

The cheeky chap works as a heating engineer but we reckon he should also start working as a professional Justin Bieber lookalike... the resemblance is uncanny.

In his entry interview he stated that his claim to fame was "I’ve been mistaken for Justin Bieber quite a few times.

"I’ve walked into clubs and been given VIP table service and free drinks because the Bouncer has thought I’m him!"

He described himself as happy, outgoing and caring - sounds like he'll go down a treat.

What is Luke's Instagram handle?

Luke's Instagram handle is simply @lukemabbott - you should follow him if you're after his endless thirst traps.

What's his dating history like?

Luke seems like a pretty good boy, and described himself as a "relationship guy".

He said that his goal for this year is "to find a girlfriend. I’m used to being in a relationship.

"I was with my ex for four years. We broke up at the start of 2019. It’s a bit weird being single."