What does Love Island's Shaughna Phillips' tattoo say? Heartbreaking meaning behind the ink

Shaughna Phillips has a tattoo to remember her late dad so tragically dies in 2016. Picture: ITV/ Instagram/Shaughna Phillips

By Alice Dear

Shaughna Phillips' tragically lost her father two years ago, and now has a tattoo to remember him.

Shaughna Phillips is among the stars of Love Island 2020, entering the villa – set in South Africa – to find love.

Shaughna, 25, has a beautiful tattoo on her inner arm which is bound to catch her fellow housemates and viewers' eyes.

But what does the tattoo say and what does it mean?

Shaughna's tattoo reads: 'Hanging out in the clouds under the moon'. Picture: Instagram/Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna's arm tattoo reads, "Hanging out in the clouds under the moon", with the signature of her late father, Eddie, under it.

The Love Island star tragically lost her father in December 2016 to cancer, and got the inking to remember him.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram page, she explained that the words had been taken from a poem written by her father.

She wrote: "My dad hated tattoos and said he would never let me get one, so it was only right I didn't listen to him and went and got one with his signature on it.

"The other day I was looking through my old paper work, and found one of my dads old poem/lyrics book from 1987. As I was going through it, the last poem he wrote finished with the sentence "Hanging out in the clouds under the moon" signed Eddie 87.

"That's exactly where you are now my angel, and whenever I'm struggling, I only need to look down to remind myself."

Shaughna was obviously very close to her father, who she regularly tributes on her social media.

Following his battle with cancer, Shaughna shared the message her father had passed on the 14th December 2016 on her Instagram.

In a heartbreaking message, she wrote: "My brave, amazing daddy passed away this morning at 5:35am. He has spent the past 5 days completely pain free, surrounded by all of his closest friends and family.

"My mama hasn't left his side once, and all of the stories and memories that have been spoken about have shown me it's okay to smile. Cancer may have taken my dad but it cannot take the past 22 years away from me, and his love will stay with me forever.

"Me and my dad had loads of chats the past few months, and any promise I made to him will be fulfilled, I bet my life on it. I will make that man so proud, I feel so robbed that my children will never meet their grandad, but they will be reminded every single day of just how special their guardian angel is."

She added: "I asked you to come back and see me, so I'll be waiting daddy. Let me know you're okay."