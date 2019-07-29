Who sang the Love Island cover of David Gray's 'This Year's Love'?

By Emma Clarke

Here's who sings the David Gray cover of 'This Year's Love' which featured in the Love Island finale.

Love Island not only provides viewers with entertainment all summer long - it offers us a banging soundtrack.

And while the hit ITV2 show showcases new hits on the series, the Love Island bosses love a good cover.

So who sang the cover of David Gray's 'This Year's Love' that played out while the finalists said made their speeches? We reveal all...

Who sang the cover of David Gray's 'This Year's Love'?

The beautiful ballad by David Gray was originally released in 1999, to accompany the movie of the same namesake.

The version you heard on Love Island was performed by Jasmine Thompson, and is available to stream on Spotify.

You can listen to the track below:

What other covers have featured on this year's series?

Previously in the show, we've heard haunting covers of Snow Patrol's 'You Could Be Happy', performed by Wyldest, and Beth's cover of Avicii's 'I Could Be The One'.

Other notable cover tracks include:

- Hidden Citizens' cover of The Pet Shop Boy's 'It's A Sin'

- Moss Kena's cover of Mark Ronson's 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' ft. Miley Cyrus

- Grace Carter's cover of Chris Isaak's 'Wicked Game'

- Joseph William Morgan's cover of Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'

- Ruelle's cover of Frank Sinatra's 'Come Fly With Me'

- 2WEI's cover of Britney Spears' 'Toxic'

- Jack Hawitt's cover of Ariana Grande's 'Into You'

- 2WEI's cover of Gnarls Barkley 'Crazy'