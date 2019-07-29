Who sang the Love Island cover of David Gray's 'This Year's Love'?

29 July 2019, 21:53

Here's who sang the Love Island cover of David Gray's 'This Year's Love' in tonight's finale
Here's who sang the Love Island cover of David Gray's 'This Year's Love' in tonight's finale. Picture: ITV2
Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

Here's who sings the David Gray cover of 'This Year's Love' which featured in the Love Island finale.

Love Island not only provides viewers with entertainment all summer long - it offers us a banging soundtrack.

And while the hit ITV2 show showcases new hits on the series, the Love Island bosses love a good cover.

So who sang the cover of David Gray's 'This Year's Love' that played out while the finalists said made their speeches? We reveal all...

Who sang the cover of David Gray's 'This Year's Love'?

The beautiful ballad by David Gray was originally released in 1999, to accompany the movie of the same namesake.

The version you heard on Love Island was performed by Jasmine Thompson, and is available to stream on Spotify.

You can listen to the track below:

What other covers have featured on this year's series?

Previously in the show, we've heard haunting covers of Snow Patrol's 'You Could Be Happy', performed by Wyldest, and Beth's cover of Avicii's 'I Could Be The One'.

Other notable cover tracks include:

- Hidden Citizens' cover of The Pet Shop Boy's 'It's A Sin'

- Moss Kena's cover of Mark Ronson's 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' ft. Miley Cyrus

- Grace Carter's cover of Chris Isaak's 'Wicked Game'

- Joseph William Morgan's cover of Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'

- Ruelle's cover of Frank Sinatra's 'Come Fly With Me'

- 2WEI's cover of Britney Spears' 'Toxic'

- Jack Hawitt's cover of Ariana Grande's 'Into You'

- 2WEI's cover of Gnarls Barkley 'Crazy'

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Fans spotted Maura's reaction to Greg and Amber winning - and they can't deal with it

Fans can't handle Maura's face when Amber and Greg were announced the Love Island 2019 winners
Molly-Mae and Tommy came in second

Love Island’s Molly-Mae and Tommy come second place as Amber and Greg take the crown
Greg and Amber are your winners!

Love Island winners 2019: Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill take the crown
Here's what the Love Island finalist does for a living

What is India Reynolds' job? Here's what the Love Island finalist does for a living
Fans are fuming that Ovie Soko didn't win

Love Island fans fuming as Ovie Soko comes in third place with partner India Reynolds

Trending on Heart

There will be TWO series' of Love Island next year - here's how to apply

Love Island application 2020: Here's how to apply for the summer and winter versions
Viewers reacted to Amber's adorable tribute

Love Island's Amber pays sweet tribute to Greg's family with final outfit
Get your hands on Caroline Flack's zebra print Love Island finale dress

Caroline Flack's tiger print dress divides Love Island fans

The Love Island final takes place tonight

Frustrated Love Island viewers claim app is BROKEN and won't let them vote
Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins' relationship so far

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins' relationship timeline: We take a look back at their Love Island journey