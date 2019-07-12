What happened on Love Island last night? Season 5, episode 34 recap

12 July 2019, 11:08

Last night's episode had a dumping after the girls had to choose someone to recouple with
Last night's episode had a dumping after the girls had to choose someone to recouple with. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Last night's dumping ended in tears... but for what reason?

Last night's Love Island saw one islander leave the villa after a recoupling which had Maura in tears.

But what else happened in episode 34? We explain all for you...

The islanders had a glitter party at the end of the episode
The islanders had a glitter party at the end of the episode. Picture: ITV

Amber and Michael's chemistry is undeniable

The duos' relationship has been up and down ever since Michael decided he preferred Joanna and dumped Amber in the Casa Amor segment of the show. Brutal.

They've had a few screaming rows but that's all been put to bed (for now).

In the raise your heart rate dancing challenge, Amber revealed that she was the one who had raised Michael's heart rate the most, despite Joanna putting on quite a sexy show.

Obviously, the Geordie was very smug about this and her feelings toward Michael poured out, explaining that they were still there to the girls and breaking down in tears the night before.

Michael sat down for a chat with Jordan and spoke about the situation, to which Jordan said: "From what I’ve seen, you and Joanna don’t have as much chemistry as you and Amber did. If you did change your mind, there would be nothing wrong with that."

Could Michael do a 180? We'll find out soon enough.

Michael was feeling a little puzzled
Michael was feeling a little puzzled. Picture: ITV

Molly-Mae and Tommy enjoyed a night away

The happy couple, now officially boyfriend and girlfriend enjoyed a night away in the hideaway.

Both implied that things were gonna get jiggy and the girls urged Molly-Mae to keep her French maid costume on.

However, as things have now changed in terms of Love Island's rules due to complaints, no sex scene was aired.

The boys competed in a "lad" challenge

All of the guys took part in the most testosterone-filled challenge we've ever seen.

They were made to down a fake pint with beer goggles on, score a goal with their partners trying to save the ball.

Anton went flying after tripping on his ball and a few of the guys missed the ball completely but Marvin managed to score a goal - he is a semi-pro player after all.

They then had to do squats with their girls on top of their thighs, and Anton and Michael won their rounds.

To end, the guys all had to eat a vindaloo as fast as they could - newbie Chris Taylor won this round.

Competing for "lad points"
Competing for "lad points". Picture: ITV

Curtis has two ladies fighting for him

Curtis has become a bit of an object of affection since finishing things with Amy and her leaving the villa.

It seemed like him and Maura would be pretty smooth-sailing after Amy told him to go for it.... enter Francesca.

She picked Curtis for one of her dates, the other being Ovie, but admitted she had better chemistry with Curtis.

Maura clocked on to this and turned the heat up with him, kissing him in the previous episode's dancing challenge.

Curtis picked Maura to do the squat challenge with and she was loving it
Curtis picked Maura to do the squat challenge with and she was loving it. Picture: ITV

The recoupling

Essex gal Francesca got to pick first, which wasn't good stuff for Maura as she went for CURTIS in the end after considering Marvin for a while too.

The rest of the couples were as follows:

Joanna and Michael

Anna and Jordan

Molly-Mae and Tommy

Belle and Anton

Amber and Ovie (as friends)

Maura and Chris

This meant that Marvin was subsequently dumped from the villa.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Curtis and Maura have been growing closer

Curtis Pritchard's flirtatious Instagram DM to Maura Higgins has been revealed, as the Love Island stars grow closer
The islander loves switching her hairstyles up

Top hairdresser explains how to easily style your hair like Love Island's Molly-Mae
The teen returns to Albert Square after his stint in jail

EastEnders' Bobby Beale converts to Islam in new storyline

Love Island star Chris Taylor has upset some viewers with his tattoo of a woman wearing a Native American headdress

Native American group slams Love Island star Chris Taylor's 'offensive' tattoos
Marvin was dumped in tonight's episode

Dramatic Love Island recoupling sees Marvin Brooks dumped from the villa

Trending on Heart

Caroline Flack has been spotted getting cosy with personal trainer Bradley Simmonds, but who else has she dated?

Caroline Flack boyfriends: New boyfriend Bradley Simmonds to ex-fiance Andrew Brady

Celebrities

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have been dating since early 2018.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne relationship: Are they engaged and when did they start dating?

Celebrities

The mum shared her unusual method of getting rid of eczema on Instagram

Mum claims bathing her daughter, 3, in BREAST MILK treats her eczema

Lifestyle

Pink has hit back at mum-shamers on Instagram

Pink slams 'parenting police' in picture of daughter Willow, 7, playing in sprinklers with no helmet

Celebrities

Every celebrity on No 6 Collaborations Project

Ed Sheeran's new album: Every celebrity on No 6Ed Sheeran's new album: Every celebrity on No 6 Collaborations Project

Music

Here's where Holly Willoughby's floral halterneck dress is from

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? Get your hands on the This Morning star's floral halterneck dress

Celebrities