What is the weather like in Cape Town, South Africa where Love Island is filmed

13 January 2020, 21:38 | Updated: 13 January 2020, 21:58

The boiling hot villa's weather is enviable
The gorgeous islanders are basking in the sunshine over in South Africa.

Love Island is well underway and the hopefuls looking for love are all donning their bikinis and shorts in the sunshine.

The villa is set in glorious Cape Town in South Africa for this series, but what's the weather like?

The villa looks incredible in the sunshine
What's the weather currently in Cape Town?

South Africa is pretty damn hot at this time of year, it's definitely a change from bleak Britain.

At the moment, the temperature averages at around 28 degrees Celsius in the day, dropping to around 22C at night.

The weather for the rest of January looks incredible - we're jealous
The weather for the rest of January looks incredible - we're jealous. Picture: Weather

In South Africa, their seasons are pretty much the opposite of ours in the UK, with their hottest month being February and the coldest being July.

This means the islanders best have packed their factor 50 as it's about to be an absolute scorcher next month.

