Love Island's Tom Walker was in an advert before Love Island... so that's where you recognise him from

Tom Walker starred in a Jet 2 Holidays advert before entering the Love Island villa

Love Island star Tom Walker previously starred in a Jet2 Holidays advert, so we now finally know where we recognise him from.

The latest male bombshell, 29, stormed into the villa last week and took Maura Higgins on a date - and many fans had noted that he looked familiar.

And it's now been revealed that he had a starring role in the Jet2 advert that saw a boyfriend leading his other half onto a plane and on holiday while holding their hand.

Tom arrived in the villa after the dramatic recoupling that saw Maura Higgins and Anna Vakili left single.

After initially taking a fancy to Maura, he then revealed that he also had his eye on Elma - but she was subsequently dumped from the island after receiving the least public votes in her couple with Anton Danyluk.

Maura revealed in a recent episode that 'something was missing' between her and Tom, so it is unclear who he'll end up coupling up with.

Last night's episode saw new girl Arabella Chi enter the villa and choose two guys to go on a date with. One of these was Danny Williams, who is currently coupled up with Yewande Biala.

However, viewers became convinced that Danny and Arabella already know each other - because Danny is friends with Arabella's ex Charlie Frederick in the outside world.

When it was announced Danny would be joining the show, star Charlie, who appeared on Love Island last year, replied: “Hahahaha my guy!!!!! YESSSS.”

“WAIT!!!!! Danny is Charlie Fredrick best mate & Arabella is his ex & so he knows Arabella prior!,” wrote one fan.

Another said: “Just realised danny is meant to be Charlie’s best friend and Charlie’s ex is arabella so I’m just thinking how he never knew about her hmmmm #LoveIsland”

And a third added: “Isn't Danny friends with Charlie?”