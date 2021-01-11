Luke Evans partner: Who is Luke Evans dating and is he married?

11 January 2021, 20:17

Luke Evans is starring in The Pembrokeshire Murders
Luke Evans is starring in The Pembrokeshire Murders. Picture: Instagram

Does Luke Evans have a boyfriend? Here's what we know about The Pembrokeshire Murders star...

Luke Evans is currently starring in ITV’s brand new series The Pembrokeshire Murders, which tells the true story of serial killer John Cooper.

The scripts are adapted from a book by police detective Steve Wilkins - played by Luke - and journalist Jonathan Hill, both of whom had a key role in solving the case.

But as we watch Luke’s amazing performance in the true-crime drama, has he got a boyfriend off-screen? Here’s what we know…

Does Luke Evans have a partner?

Luke Evans likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, but he recently confirmed he is single after splitting with boyfriend Rafa Olarra.

Back in early February 2020, Luke went Instagram official with his ex-boyfriend, art director Rafa.

At the time, he shared a snap of the pair on a trip to Hawaii with the caption: “He loves my Welsh humour… no honestly!! He does!!”

This was the first time they appeared as a couple, after reportedly starting dating in summer 2019.

According to Just Jared, the pair spent the coronavirus lockdown together in Florida and then travelled to England and Spain over the summer.

However, it looks as though Luke and Rafa have split as they unfollowed each other on Instagram back in October.

Actor Luke, 41, also deleted all photos of Rafa from his account.

Shortly after, they reportedly re-followed each other on social media, and Luke shared a throwback of the pair enjoying a horseback ride with the caption: "Good times".

Rafael also shared a photo of his bedside table, which saw a photo of the pair, writing: "So far and so close."

Luke has now commented on the split, simply telling The Times' Saturday Review: "It is what it is".

He has also spoken out about wanting to be a dad in the future.

He said: “I thought about it many times and as I get older I’m thinking maybe I should get on and do it. I don’t want to be an old dad . . . but I would like to be a dad.

“There’s a lot of satisfaction to passing on your experiences and rearing a strong, open-minded, kind, respectful human being who can go out in the world and do something good.”

