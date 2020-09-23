Who is Celebrity Karaoke Club star Luke Kempner and how is he famous?

Luke Kempner is starring on Celebrity Karaoke Club. Picture: Instagram

How is Luke Kempner famous and what else has he been in? Here's what we know...

Celebrity Karaoke Club is hitting our TV screens this autumn and will see stars take to the stage with their best singing voices.

Revealing details about the six-part series, ITV have teased: "Whether their voice is like Mariah Carey or Mariah Scarey, in this competition it’s all about the love of karaoke and commanding a stage - in everything from epic solo performances to group battles.

"But there’s a twist, because the people they will have to impress are their fellow competitors, every celebrity karaoke singer is also a karaoke judge. At the end of every episode they’ll be sending someone home, with new celebrities joining the competition also hoping to be crowned the karaoke king or queen."

Luke Kempner is starring on Celebrity Karaoke Club. Picture: ITV2

And one star who is joining the line up is YouTube star and comedian Luke Kempner. But who is he and what does he do for a living? Here’s what we know…

Who is Luke Kempner?

Luke Kempner describes himself a comedian, impressionist, actor and singer.

He has a huge following on social media thanks to a viral video back in 2012 called Downstairs At Downton.

The star has since gone on to create his own comedy show The Only Way Is Downton which he performed at theatres and festivals across the UK, including Latitude and two years at the Edinburgh Fringe.

TV fans might also recognise Luke from his own review show for ITV2, entitled Luke Kempner’s Impression of 2015.

He also has credits in Murder In Successville, The Tracey Ullman Show, Drunk History,Newzoids, Love Island Aftersun, and Celebability,.

Back in 2016, Luke was also a regular on Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side.

What is Luke Kempner’s Instagram?

You can find Luke on Instagram @lukekempner where he often shares selfies and photos of his dog. He has 17.1k followers on the social media platform.