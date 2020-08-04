Luther film: Everything we know about the Idris Elba-fronted movie so far

Idris Elba has confirmed that there are plans. Picture: BBC

The lead actor has confirmed that a film is in the works, here are the details and timings you need.

We've all missed seeing Idris Elba on our screens and now the Luther actor has confirmed that the successful BBC drama

is heading to the big screen.

Here's all you need to know about Luther: the movie.

Elba's scooped awards for his role as John Luther. Picture: BBC

What has Idris Elba said about the film?

After the series finished the fifth instalment and won Elba the Special Award at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards earlier this year, he was interviewed on what's next for the show.

He told Digital Spy: "I've maintained that I'd like to see [Luther] come to a film.

"That's what I think we're headed towards, is a film. I'm looking forward to making that happen."

The actor then confirmed: "It is happening!

"With a film, the sky is the limit, obviously, you can be a little bit more bold in the storylines, maybe international, a little bit sort of up the scale.

"But John Luther is always going to be John Luther."

When will the film be released?

At the moment, little is known about when the film will even begin production.

As soon as more information is revealed, we will update you.