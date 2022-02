Exclusive

Amanda Holden addresses rumours she is Panda on The Masked Singer

By Heart reporter

The Heart Breakfast presenter was caught with a giant panda head in the back of her car - does it mean she is one of the secret celebs on the ITV singing show?

Watch what she had to say in the player above.

