BBC comedy Miranda set to return to TV for 10th anniversary special later this year

19 July 2019, 13:06 | Updated: 19 July 2019, 13:08

Miranda is returning to our screens later this year
Picture: BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Miranda will return for a one-off special later this year.

It’s been four years since we’ve been treated to a new episode of BBC comedy Miranda.

Now, four years on and Miranda Hart is back with a one-off special to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show.

Sarah Hadland, who plays Miranda’s best friend Stevie on the show, said: "It's quite a big milestone, we're all quite shocked.

"We're hopeful that Miranda will make some more."

The show will be celebrating 10 years since the first episode
Picture: BBC

Miranda Hart herself tweeted a message, explaining: “Hello to you – I am with news.

“So, in November it will be 10 years since the first episode of Miranda aired. We are 10!

“And we have decided to have a party. The Miranda cast on and off screen are all about play, being free to be ourselves and silliness, so we are amazing and delighted that BBC One have agreed that our celebrations will be recorded as a one hour special later in the year.”

She went on: “I will keep you posted, but I suspect there might just be some special guests, probably the odd bit of dancing, definitely some drinks and nibbles.

The last episode aired on New Years Eve in 2015
Picture: BBC

“And you know what I hope it will be – SUCH FUN for us, but more importability for you, all you lovely friends of the show for whom I shall be forever grateful for your support. See you soon.”

The exciting news comes shortly after an insider revealed the comedian was interested in filling the role again.

A friend of the actress told The Sun: “It was the show that made Miranda a star and is close to her heart.

"She is passionate about the cast and has spent months organising their schedules so they are all in the same country."

