Monsters Inc fans have a theory about what really happened to Boo

A new theory about Monsters Inc character Boo could change everything... Picture: Disney Pixar

By Polly Foreman

A new Monsters Inc fan theory could change everything you thought you knew about the Pixar film's ending...

A new theory about what happened to Boo in Monsters Inc is doing the rounds, and it actually makes a lot of sense...

Fans of the 2001 film will remember that it ended Mike Wazowski helping Sulley rebuild Boo's broken door so the pair can be reunited, and some people have suggested that Boo learnt to use the magic of the door herself.

It has been theorised that, by using the door to travel to different places, Boo may have appeared in a later Pixar film - and she could be the witch from Brave (2012).

Boo and Sulley reunite at the end of Monsters Inc. Picture: Disney Pixar

As reported by the Mirror, the theory was discussed on The Nobodys podcast and shared on TikTok account @Justthenobodys.

They said: "So you know like in Monsters, Inc. how all the monsters travel through doors that go to a random kid's room to scare them?

"There's a theory that after Sulley and Mike left Boo, she missed them a lot and always wanted to go and try find them again."

The theory goes on to say that Boo learns to use the magic to travel between doors - something that the witch from Brave also does. The witch also has a carving of Sulley on a piece of wood.

They added: "Boo from Monsters, Inc. is actually the witch from Brave and she also has a carving of Sulley on a piece of wood.

"And she has a model of Randall from Monsters, Inc.

Could Boo really be the witch from Brave? Picture: Disney Pixar

"On her desk, there's also a wood carving of the Pizza Planet truck (from Toy Story), which shows that she can time travel, because in Brave the Pizza Planet truck did not exist yet."

The TikTok has racked up 3 million views, with many people rushing to praise the theory.

Brave was released in 2012. Picture: Disney Pixar

One person wrote: "This ruins my childhood but at the same time I love your theories."

Another added: "OMG. Gosh, this actually makes so much sense."