Don't Worry Darling: Funniest Twitter reactions to cast and premiere drama

6 September 2022, 14:36

People have been taking to Twitter to react to the Don't Worry Darling drama
People have been taking to Twitter to react to the Don't Worry Darling drama. Picture: Getty/Twitter
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Internet reacts after Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh all attend the Don't Worry Darling premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you would have seen all the reported drama surrounding Olivia Wilde's film Don't Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Harry Styles.

And just when we thought the reported feuds and fallouts had come to a close, footage of the cast attending the Don't Worry Darling premiere at the Venice Film Festival has instead caused an Internet storm as people dissect Olivia, Florence, Harry and Chris' every move.

While some people noticed there was no interaction between Olivia and Florence on the red carpet, others have been mocking Harry's explanation of why he loves the movie.

Take a look at some of the funniest Twitter reactions to the Don't Worry Darling premiere drama here:

Let's start with people reacting to the alleged feud between director Olivia Wilde and lead actress Florence Pugh

And then there was the moment Harry Styles said he liked Don't Worry Darling because it "feels like a real movie"

And, of course, the rest

