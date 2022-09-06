Don't Worry Darling: Funniest Twitter reactions to cast and premiere drama

People have been taking to Twitter to react to the Don't Worry Darling drama. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Alice Dear

The Internet reacts after Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh all attend the Don't Worry Darling premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you would have seen all the reported drama surrounding Olivia Wilde's film Don't Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Harry Styles.

And just when we thought the reported feuds and fallouts had come to a close, footage of the cast attending the Don't Worry Darling premiere at the Venice Film Festival has instead caused an Internet storm as people dissect Olivia, Florence, Harry and Chris' every move.

While some people noticed there was no interaction between Olivia and Florence on the red carpet, others have been mocking Harry's explanation of why he loves the movie.

Take a look at some of the funniest Twitter reactions to the Don't Worry Darling premiere drama here:

Let's start with people reacting to the alleged feud between director Olivia Wilde and lead actress Florence Pugh

this is probably florence pugh’s dress for venice pic.twitter.com/VHjPe8kHyg — cat.🦫 (@lordeonfilm) September 4, 2022

AND THEN SHE DIDN’T ATTEND THE PRESS CONFERENCE BUT SHOWED UP ABSOLUTELY OWNING THAT RED CARPET #DontWorryDarling #FlorencePugh pic.twitter.com/w2booQ3YLM — alina 🇺🇦🕊 (@alittlebitalina) September 5, 2022

the seating arrangement of gemma and chris separating florence harry and olivia is actually sending me 😭 pic.twitter.com/PICRMV7T5Y — makenna (@loverslights) September 5, 2022

gemma and chris escaping venice film festival after having to stand between olivia, harry and florence pic.twitter.com/7jMbWjHr2y — caroline (@keepdrivingcaro) September 5, 2022

florence waiting for olivia to leave the carpet before making her appearance pic.twitter.com/rKF4fSyrBX — sarah 1 🏡 HARRY TALKED TO ME (@harrysbluevans_) September 4, 2022

And then there was the moment Harry Styles said he liked Don't Worry Darling because it "feels like a real movie"

you can almost see the screams catching in his throat pic.twitter.com/AXtiPAd4zx — anna (@romansgerri) September 5, 2022

Harry Styles saying “my favorite thing about this movie is it feels like a movie” may just be the funniest thing I’ve ever heard. — Michael Kennedy (@MichaelKenKen) September 5, 2022

Harry styles when he finds out film and movie are the same thing pic.twitter.com/5oV4waqT4x — Call Me By Your Name (@elioandoliverse) September 5, 2022

chris pine while harry styles is talking about his movie being a go to the movies kind of movie pic.twitter.com/FusUnRWLEY — maeve (@SIRGAWAlN) September 6, 2022

And, of course, the rest

logging onto twitter dot com every day to consume more Don’t Worry Darling drama pic.twitter.com/P8D85cZCf8 — madd 🌱 (@rosegoldhag) September 5, 2022

Me catching up on the don’t worry darling drama: pic.twitter.com/IMvveGsxqO — It's a me, JD! (@ProfessorRorick) September 6, 2022

i do not want to watch don’t worry darling. however i DO want to watch a behind the scenes reality tv series detailing all of the drama that went on during filming. that’d get a five hour standing ovation i promise you — shauna (@wednesdaysadums) September 5, 2022

When you’re on your third “damn that’s crazy” and they keep talking. #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/B5vNNO9aQQ — FILM DAZE (@filmdaze) September 5, 2022

