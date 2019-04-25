New James Bond movie: Bond 25 release date, cast and latest rumours revealed

'Spectre' German Premiere In Berlin. Picture: Getty

Daniel Craig is back as the smooth Secret Service agent for his fifth and final time as details of the latest movie are unveiled.

Four years after action-packed Spectre hit cinema screens, details of the 25th Bond film have finally been released!

Live from iconic 007 location, Ian Fleming's house in Jamaica, director Cary Joji Fukunaga has revealed the latest movie in the famous series will be set on the "breathtaking island" and will star Daniel Craig as James Bond for the last time.

Joining the British actor are a whole host of famous faces, including Rami Malek who has been confirmed as the Bond 25 villain.

It was also revealed that Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is among the film's writers.

Here's everything you need to know about the big announcement, from the cast line-up to the tropical filming locations.

When will Bond 25 be released?

With filming currently underway, the 25th movie in the Bond series is set to hit the big screen on April 8, 2020.

A word about #BOND25 from Rami Malek pic.twitter.com/CLJ5mpO9mu — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

Who's in the new Bond cast?

Bond 25 will see Daniel Craig star as James Bond for one last time before hanging up his tuxedo.

Starring alongside the British actor, 51, who has played the Secret Service agent in the last four movies, are Bond newcomers Rami Malek, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik, Ana De Armas, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah and Jeffrey Wright.

In December last year, Cary confirmed that Léa Seydoux will be back as Dr Madeleine Swann, among a group of familiar British faces including Ralph Fiennes, who is officially returning as M, Ben Whishaw who will reprise his role as Q, and Naomie Watts who will continue to play Eve Moneypenny.

We're in Jamaica for the launch of #Bond25. Recognise the location in the live feed? It's the Laughing Waters beach from DR. NO. What's been your favourite Bond location? #BOND25 pic.twitter.com/Ra20r41wIi — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

What is the latest 007 movie about?

Bosses have kept quiet on plot details for the much-anticipated new movie – until now.

Producer Barbara Broccoli has revealed: "Bond is not on active service, he's enjoying himself in Jamaica, his spiritual home."

We're not sure exactly how the drama will unfold but we do know that Bond 25's confirmed villain Rami Malek, who couldn't be in Jamaica for the announcement, is set to cause a stir on the tropical Caribbean island.

He said: "I promise you all I will be making sure Mr Bond does not get an easy ride of this."

CONFIRMED. Locations for #BOND25 include Jamaica, Norway, London and Italy pic.twitter.com/Hwv4VxrMC6 — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

What have James Bond fans said about the announcement?

Along with the dramatic cast reveal, viewers were able to ask the exciting new line-up of actors questions about the upcoming movie via social media.

But the cast and crew were unable to give details about the film's title and full plot, among other information, leaving Bond fans speculating on Twitter.

One wrote: "The global reaction to the #Bond25 launch event can be summarised in seven characters: TITLE?!"

"So, if #RamiMalek is the villain, I think #AnaDeArmas will be his wife, or some lover," wrote another.

"The #Bond25 announcement was a bit of a damp squib. No title. No cast reveals we didn't already know. No proper answers in the Q & A. Meh.." added a third.

The filming, which began last month, will take place in a string of glamorous locations all over the world including Jamaica, Nittedal in Norway and the Italian province of Matera.

Bond 25 comes five years after the 24th Bond film, Spectre, was released.

It will be the fifth and last time Daniel Craig will play Ian Fleming's secret agent, having already starred in Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).