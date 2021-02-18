Top 10 feel-good films to keep you feeling positive during lockdown

These are our top picks of the best feel-good films. Picture: Gaumont/ Disney Pixar/ Universal Pictures/ Warner Bros./ Dreamworks Pictures/ Paramount Pictures/ Walt Disney Pictures

By Alice Dear

Looking for a pick-me-up? We've got just the thing.

As lockdown continues to put our lives on pause, many of us are struggling to remain positive and happy.

Whether working from home is becoming a bore, you're missing your family and friends, or you've even run out of things to make you smile.

In order to add a little fun and happiness into your life, we've pulled together a list of our top ten favourite feel-good films to keep you positive until lockdown is over:

1. The Intouchables, 2011

The Intouchables will have you laughing, crying and smiling all the way through. Picture: Gaumont

Starring: François Cluzet, Omar Sy, Anne Le Ny, Audrey Fleurot

Synopsis: A wealthy man, Phillipe, who became a quadriplegic following a paragliding accident hires ex-convict Driss to be his carer. Despite their contrasting worlds, the pair become unlikely friends.

2. Soul, 2020

Soul will lift your spirits and make you grateful for what you have. Picture: Disney Pixar

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton

Synopsis: Jazz musician Joe has just landed the gig of his life when an accident lands him in a place between death and life. Eager to return to earth to pursue his dreams, Joe sets out to rebel against the system alongside new pal 22.

3. About Time, 2013

Watch Tim meet the girl of his dreams in About Time. Picture: Universal Pictures

Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy, Tom Hallander

Synopsis: Romantic 21-year-old Tim's life is turned upside down when he discovers he can travel in time. After mastering his new found abilities, Tim sets out to fulfil his dreams of falling in love and living happily ever after.

4. Big, 1988

Tom Hanks goes from a teenager to a fully grown man in Big. Picture: Warner Bros.

Starring: Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins, Robert Loggia, John Heard

Synopsis: All teenager Josh wants is to be grown up, but when his wish comes true and he transforms into a full-grown version of himself, he finds that adult life might not be so simple.

5. Mamma Mia!, 2008

Meryl Streep and the rest of the gang will get you up on your feet and dancing. Picture: Universal Pictures

Starring: Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Julie Walters

Synopsis: Set on a beautiful Greek island, this adaptation of the hit musical tells the story of bride-to-be Sophie's quest to find her real father. The only trouble is, there are three potential dads on the cards.

6. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, 2001

Watch young Harry, Ron and Hermione as they attend Hogwarts for the first time. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

Starring: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Maggie Smith, Alan Rickman

Synopsis: The first instalment of the famous series introduces you to wizard Harry, who is left shocked when he finds out he has magical powers.

7. Shrek, 2001

Watch Shrek embark on a quest with a talking donkey called Donkey. Picture: Dreamworks Pictures

Starring: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, John Lithgow

Synopsis: Self-confessed loner Shrek – an ogre – sets out on a mission to rescue Princess Fiona for Lord Farquaad in order to regain ownership of his swamp. But with the help from new-friend Donkey, Shrek finds a different side to himself, and a new affection for Princess Fiona.

8. School of Rock, 2003

Jack Black plays a failed musician who turns his class into his new band. Picture: Paramount Pictures

Starring: Jack Black, Sarah Silverman, Mike White, Joey Gaydos Jr., Joan Cusack

Synopsis: Failing rocker Dewey Finn pretends to be a substitute teacher at a highly-prestigious private school in order to make some money. But when he realises his class are talented musicians, he sets up his own plans to return to the music scene.

9. The Princess Diaries, 2001

Watch Mia go from awkward teenager to full-blown Princess is The Princess Diaries. Picture: Disney

Starring: Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway, Mandy Moore, Heather Matarazzo, Hector Elizondo

Synopsis: Awkward teen Mia Thermopolis' life turns upside down when she is told she is the heir to the throne of Genovia. Although not interested in taking the role, Mia agrees to undergo 'princess lessons' with her grandma. But after a makeover, a change of heart and some new-found confidence, Mia might be ready to run a country after all.

10. Mary Poppins, 1964

Julie Andrew turns into 'practically perfect in every way' Mary Poppins. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures

Starring: Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, David Tomlinson, Karen Dotrice, Matthew Garber

Synopsis: This iconic classic tells the story of a magical nanny, Mary Poppins, as she attempts to add some order – and adventure – to the Banks family's lives.